Dine notes: Chef Tuck Curren to host Global Gardens fundraiser

Chef Tuck Curren to host Global Gardens fundraiser

Chef Tuck Curren will do a video cooking demonstration as part of a fundraiser for Global Gardens at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.

“Friday Gourmet: A Global Gardens Cook Along with Chef Tuck Curren of Biga and Duet” will feature Curren guiding participants through the creation of a three-course meal designed to serve four people. The menu for the evening begins with an Asian pork and ginger salad, followed by Thai coconut chicken curry and matcha lemon bars for dessert.

Due to the virtual nature of the event, two options will be available for local and out-of-town participants. For local participants, tickets cost $150, which include all ingredients. For out-of-town participants, tickets cost $75, and guests will be sent a grocery list so they can pre-purchase ingredients. An optional wine pairing will be provided for both.

Participants will be contacted prior to the event via email with instructions on where to pick up ingredients, information on how to join the event and other details.