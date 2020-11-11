Dine notes: Bobby O's offers delivery, online ordering

Bobby O’s offers delivery, online ordering

Bobby O’s Slices & Pizza, 1502 E. 11th St., has been dealing with two overwhelming challenges this year — the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected everyone and the construction that has reduced 11th Street into a near-impassable war zone.

But construction is due to end some time this month, according to owner Bobby Oertel, which is why he has started to offer online ordering for curbside pickup and delivery. The restaurant has offered curbside pickup since June, but the online ordering aspect is new.

“We are doing what we can to hang in there, keep our staff and patrons safe, and hopefully with these additional services, be able to get through 2020 intact,” Oertel said.

Bobby O’s, which opened in 2018, specializes in thin-crust pizza slices, cut from 2-foot diameter pizzas. The restaurant is also noted as having a separate gluten-free kitchen to make gluten-free pizzas, calzones and breadsticks.

“We are the only traditional restaurant in the state of Oklahoma with designated gluten-free utensils, a dedicated cook and a separate GF oven,” Oertel said. Gluten-free items were offered on a limited basis during much of this year but are now all available during all open hours.