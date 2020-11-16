Dine notes: Billy's on the Square in BOK Center opens for Winterfest

Billy's on the Square in BOK to open for Winterfest

For all those who mourned the closing of Billy's on the Square in downtown Tulsa earlier this year, take heart. The Billy's on the Square location within the BOK Center will be in operation each Saturday during Tulsa Winterfest.

This year, out of an abundance of caution in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, festival organizers moved the festival inside the BOK Center to take advantage of its 17,000-square-foot ice rink, which is much larger than the rink that in years past has been set up on Third Street.

Billy Bayouth of Billy's on the Square said the BOK location will be open from noon to 8 p.m. each Saturday during Winterfest, which runs from Saturday, Nov. 21, to Jan. 3.

"We will be offering our full BOK menu," Bayouth said. "So if you have been missing us, this is a great opportunity to have lunch or dinner at Billy's and enjoy the festivities."

Billy and his wife, Anita, operated Billy's on the Square in downtown Tulsa for 36 years, serving up such signature creations as the Theta Burger and onion rings. The Bayouths closed the restaurant at the end of May but kept the BOK concession open.

