Dine Notes: Asian fusion wine dinner at The French Hen; Little Venice offers Father's Day menu

The French Hen, 319 E. Archer St., will welcome Ken Bernards, owner of Napa Valley’s Ancien Winery, as the restaurant will feature some of Ancien’s wines to accompany a special French-Asian fusion menu.

The dinner will be held at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.

Ancien Winery works exclusively with pinot noir, pinot gris and chardonnay grapes, which Bernards imports whole from France and replants in his California vineyard.

The menu, prepared by chef-owner Kathy Bondy and her staff, begins with a Vietnamese crepe filled with chicken, shrimp and mushrooms. This will be followed by seared scallops in a saké beurre blanc, and Croque Monsieur eggrolls.

The entree is a barbecue duck confit with Asian noodles, with ginger creme brûlée for dessert.

Cost is $130 per person, which includes tax and gratuity. Reservations are required; call 918-492-2596 or go to frenchhentulsa.com to reserve a seat.

Little Venice

Father’s DayLittle Venice, 208 N. Main St. in downtown Sand Springs, will host a special “La Cena Del Papa,” or Father’s Day Dinner, 5 p.m. Sunday, June 20.