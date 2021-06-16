Dine Notes: Asian fusion wine dinner at The French Hen; Little Venice offers Father's Day menu

The French Hen, 319 E. Archer St., will welcome Ken Bernards, owner of Napa Valley’s Ancien Winery, as the restaurant will feature some of Ancien’s wines to accompany a special French-Asian fusion menu.
The dinner will be held at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.
Ancien Winery works exclusively with pinot noir, pinot gris and chardonnay grapes, which Bernards imports whole from France and replants in his California vineyard.
The menu, prepared by chef-owner Kathy Bondy and her staff, begins with a Vietnamese crepe filled with chicken, shrimp and mushrooms. This will be followed by seared scallops in a saké beurre blanc, and Croque Monsieur eggrolls.
The entree is a barbecue duck confit with Asian noodles, with ginger creme brûlée for dessert.
Cost is $130 per person, which includes tax and gratuity. Reservations are required; call 918-492-2596 or go to frenchhentulsa.com to reserve a seat.
Little Venice
Father’s DayLittle Venice, 208 N. Main St. in downtown Sand Springs, will host a special “La Cena Del Papa,” or Father’s Day Dinner, 5 p.m. Sunday, June 20.
The menu begins with Parma ham served with polenta with mushrooms and Gorgonzola cheese, followed by pappardelle alla Bolognese, or egg noodles in a rich meat sauce. The main course will be a mixed grill with a New York strip steak, lamb chop, shrimp and scallops, with a chocolate-amaretto torte for dessert.
Cost is $60 per person, and reservations are required. To reserve: 918-514-0134.
“Fred Minnick’s
Blind Bourbon”Tickets are on sale for “Fred Minnick’s Blind Bourbon,” a unique whiskey tasting event featuring Oklahoma native and bourbon expert Fred Minnick.
Attendees will have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to sip some of the rarest bourbons in the country, including Angel’s Envy, Angel’s Envy Rye, Michter’s 10 Year, Michter’s 20 Year, Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year, Whistlepig Boss Hog Rye, and Woodford Reserve Double Oak. Each individual will be taught professional sensory training and learn about bourbon’s history. Then, the audience will put their knowledge to the test as they taste each bourbon in a blind flight.
Tickets are $100 for the general tasting, $150 for the VIP Tasting, and $250 for the Uber VIP ticket, $250. For those who would like to attend without drinking, general admission tickets are $20.
To purchase: coxcentertulsa.com.
RibCrib Father’s
Day specialJune 16 is the last day to reserve a Father’s Day Family Meal from RibCrib Barbecue. The meal includes 1½ pounds of sliced chicken, 1½ pounds of pulled pork, a full slab of St. Louis-style ribs, your choice of four pints of side dishes, a family-sized salad, a loaf of Texas toast and traditional condiments of onions, pickles and peppers, cookies for dessert and RibCrib’s regular sauce.
Cost is $79.99. To order: ribcrib.com.
