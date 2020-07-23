For the past decade, the Exchange Choreography Festival has brought dance artists from around the world to Tulsa to share new works and new ideas.
The 11th annual festival, which begins Thursday, July 23, will continue that tradition — albeit in a more virtual way.
The festival will feature 32 choreographers from 13 countries taking part in everything from online workshops and master classes to performance showcases including an entire program of dance pieces created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the artists scheduled to participate are Peter Chu, a dancer and choreographer who has worked with Kidd Pivot, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and his own company, chuthis; Alexandra Beller, who danced with Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane before starting her own company, Alexandra Beller/Dances; and a live dance improvisation class featuring live music by cellist and composer Matt Magerkurth.
The events will all be presented for free at the website for The Bell House, the nonprofit organization that presents the Exchange festival.
“We actually thought this year’s festival was going to be a breeze to put together,” said Alicia Chesser, who has served as curator for the festival for the past few years. “We tend to start planning around November, and by early spring, things were really cooking along — we were even ahead of our schedule of what needed to be done.”
Then came the explosion of COVID-19 in mid-March and the nationwide shutdown that put an end to all large gatherings, such as arts performances and festivals.
Chesser said, “We thought about holding off on the festival for a while, but when it became apparent that the (COVID-19) situation was not improving, we knew that we couldn’t continue with our plans as they were — the uncertainty factor was just too great.
“But on the other hand, we felt we still had a mission to uphold, which is to find new ways to connect people through the art of dance,” she said. “We just had to think of the most creative ways we could go about that.”
In fact, presenting dance via screens rather than stages is not an entirely new undertaking for The Bell House, which also presents the Oklahoma Dance Film Festival, which is devoted to original dance films.
“So we have a number of tech-savvy people who know how to put on a film festival,” Chesser said, laughing.
The idea of devoting one of the showcases to work on the theme of a pandemic — whether it be work that was interrupted because of lockdowns or in response to a potential global health threat — was a way to bring a more personal aspect to the festival.
“We could have ignored this issue and just presented an evening of cool dance performances,” Chesser said. “But we realized this was a pretty amazing opportunity to hear from people around the world how this has affected them and had an impact on how they operate as dancers and choreographers.
“I think people will find these pieces extremely relatable,” she said. “We’ll see people in Argentina dancing on their balconies or people in Israel recording their dances on their iPhones — just as people in Tulsa have been doing.”
Chesser acknowledged that one of the joys of performing and watching dance is the visceral, emotional connection that takes place during a live performance.
“The challenge is finding ways to have that sort of connection through a screen,” she said. “The choreographers and performers we are featuring are so determined not just to explore this art form as much as they can, but to do everything to allow this art form to continue to have an impact, regardless of how it is experienced.”