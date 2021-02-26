Dick Gallup, acclaimed member of 'Tulsa School of Poetry,' dies

Ron Padgett learned early on that his friend Dick Gallup’s mind worked in some mysterious ways.

“When he was about 14 or so, he showed me something he had written,” Padgett recalled, “that he had titled ‘The Advantages of Travel in Hyper-Space.’ It was about physics and how physics could be used to travel into deep space. It had these complex theories and diagrams, and I was just amazed by it.

“It just showed, even then, that Dick had a very unusual, very speculative way of looking at the world around him,” Padgett said.

Gallup would later turn his energies and imagination to the world of poetry, first gaining notoriety — along with Padgett, the late Joe Brainard and Ted Berrigan — as a member of the “Tulsa School of Poetry,” a moniker coined by award-winning poet John Ashbery.

Gallup died of natural causes Jan. 27 in San Francisco, where he had lived for 30 years. He was 79.

Gallup published six volumes of poetry during his life, including “Hinges” (1965), “Where I Hang My Hat” (1970) and “Plumbing the Depths of Folly” (1983). His last published book, “Shiny Pencils at the Edge of Things: New and Selected Poems” (2001), is the only one still in print.