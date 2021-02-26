Dick Gallup, acclaimed member of 'Tulsa School of Poetry,' dies

Ron Padgett learned early on that his friend Dick Gallup’s mind worked in some mysterious ways.
“When he was about 14 or so, he showed me something he had written,” Padgett recalled, “that he had titled ‘The Advantages of Travel in Hyper-Space.’ It was about physics and how physics could be used to travel into deep space. It had these complex theories and diagrams, and I was just amazed by it.
“It just showed, even then, that Dick had a very unusual, very speculative way of looking at the world around him,” Padgett said.
Gallup would later turn his energies and imagination to the world of poetry, first gaining notoriety — along with Padgett, the late Joe Brainard and Ted Berrigan — as a member of the “Tulsa School of Poetry,” a moniker coined by award-winning poet John Ashbery.
Gallup died of natural causes Jan. 27 in San Francisco, where he had lived for 30 years. He was 79.
Gallup published six volumes of poetry during his life, including “Hinges” (1965), “Where I Hang My Hat” (1970) and “Plumbing the Depths of Folly” (1983). His last published book, “Shiny Pencils at the Edge of Things: New and Selected Poems” (2001), is the only one still in print.
“What made Dick’s poetry special was its combination of graceful lyricism and everyday language,” Padgett said. “(He had) a willingness to explore unexpected corners of the mind and yet maintain a sense of humor about it all. His work was like him: intelligent, sensitive, hip and gentle, quietly oblique and funny, but always with a clear-eyed view of human folly.”
Richard John Gallup was born in 1941 in Greenfield, Massachusetts. In 1949, the family moved to Tulsa, moving into a house across where Tulsa-native Padgett lived.
“He was about 9 years old and I was about 8, and we hit it off right from the start,” Padgett said. “We played baseball and basketball together, went to school together, would spend hours complaining about the universe as only grumpy teenagers can.”
While students at Tulsa’s Central High School, Gallup, Padgett and Brainard founded the White Dove Review, a literary journal that published only five issues, but managed to attract contributions from major writers such as Jack Kerouac, Allen Ginsberg and Leroi Jones.
After graduating high school, Gallup attended Tulane University for two years, then transferred to Columbia’s School of General Studies, where he received a bachelor of arts degree and studied under the poet Kenneth Koch.
He then moved to New York City, where Padgett and Brainard were living. Gallup divided his time between jobs as a taxi driver and a field worker for the city’s Department of Social Services with his participation in New York’s literary and music scene.
Gallup would serve as poet-in-the-schools in West Virginia and South Carolina, then taught for several years at Naropa University, a private university in Boulder, Colorado.
However, Padgett said, in the late 1970s, Gallup made the decision to withdraw from the world of poetry.
“When he stopped writing, I felt a personal sense of loss because I think he was a marvelous poet and I wanted him to keep writing things because I loved his work,” Padgett said. “But Dick wasn’t one of those people who was ambitious, in the conventional sense. He didn’t have that competitive instinct at all.
“And Dick was this kind of person who could focus on one thing for a long time, and then when his thinking went in a different direction, he wasn’t afraid to follow,” he said. “He devoted himself to music once he stopped focusing on poetry. He had played guitar since he was kid, but he decided to study it seriously.”
Gallup would return to Tulsa on occasion, most recently to take part in a conference on the “Tulsa School of Poetry” held at the University of Tulsa in 2009, and 50th anniversary event for the White Dove Review in 2010.
Padgett said there is talk of publishing Gallup’s collected poetry in the near future.
Gallup’s marriage to Carol Clifford ended in divorce. He is survived by his former wife, sister Mary Jane Gallup Forrest, daughter Christina, son Sam, two grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew. A memorial celebration is being planned.
