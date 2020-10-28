Dia de los Muertos: Living Arts gives virtual life to festival

That includes livestreaming one of the most significant elements of the festival: the blessing of the ofrendas, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

“Father David Medina will again be doing the blessing of the ofrendas,” Duncan said. “We won’t release those tickets to the public yet because we want to give first priority to the families and individuals who created the altars. But we will be livestreaming the event, so people will be able to take part in it.”

Duncan said she also sees some long-term good coming out of this year’s very different festival.

“This community has been so receptive to all the crazy ideas we’ve come up with to reach out to people and to make it possible for Tulsans to experience what we think is a very important festival,” she said. “And I know there are things that we’ve come up with just to deal with the challenges of this year that will continue. It’s something we can learn from and use in the future to help us reach a broader audience.”

In memoriam

The Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, 621 E. Fourth St., will host its own Dia de los Muertos event, the first time the organization has done so.