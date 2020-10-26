Details announced for LeBron James-backed documentary about Black Wall Street

NBA superstar LeBron James is among backers of a new Tulsa-based documentary, “Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street.”
A news release about the project said The SpringHill Company and CNN Films are partnering to produce a documentary that explores the history of Tulsa’s Black Wall Street and the violent events of 1921 that resulted in the slaughter of hundreds of the city’s African-American residents.
The documentary, which is in production and is expected to be completed in early 2021, is being directed and produced by Salima Koroma (“Bad Rap”) and executive produced by James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron of The SpringHill Company, plus Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton of CNN Films. Jamila Jordan-Theus and Patrick Altema of The SpringHill Company are co-executive producers.
“At SpringHill, we embody empowerment and focus on shining a light on stories that are the fabric of American history,” Henderson, The SpringHill Company’s chief content officer, said in the release.
“We cannot move forward until we acknowledge our past and this is about honoring a prosperous, booming Black community, one of many, that was brought to an end because of hate. With the lack of historic journalism around Black Wall Street and the Tulsa Massacre of 1921, we are honored to be partnered with CNN, which has a long-standing record of credible and groundbreaking journalism. We are bringing this documentary together with a diverse crew, including local Tulsans, and making it our mission to uplift voices and people while creating impactful content.”
The documentary will delve into the history of once-thriving Black Wall Street and the destruction that took place 99 years ago. The release said the documentary also will tell the stories of descendants of survivors and explore the findings of the archeological search for the mass graves.
“CNN Films could not be more proud to partner with The SpringHill Company for this long-overdue recognition of the tragedy of what happened in Greenwood and to contribute to the reconciliation that comes with the acknowledgement of history,” said Entelis, CNN Worldwide’s executive vice president for talent and content development. “Salima Koroma’s vision will yield a truly thoughtful film.”
“Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street” will be a mix of archival media, contemporary interviews and narrated elements, such as letters and diary entries. The release said it will also include footage of the near-century search for physical evidence of the mass murder that some had tried to erase from the historic record. CNN Films will be the linear television distributor throughout North America and HBO Max has acquired streaming rights.
The release said The SpringHill Company united three companies built by James and Carter.
