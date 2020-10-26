Details announced for LeBron James-backed documentary about Black Wall Street

NBA superstar LeBron James is among backers of a new Tulsa-based documentary, “Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street.”

A news release about the project said The SpringHill Company and CNN Films are partnering to produce a documentary that explores the history of Tulsa’s Black Wall Street and the violent events of 1921 that resulted in the slaughter of hundreds of the city’s African-American residents.

The documentary, which is in production and is expected to be completed in early 2021, is being directed and produced by Salima Koroma (“Bad Rap”) and executive produced by James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron of The SpringHill Company, plus Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton of CNN Films. Jamila Jordan-Theus and Patrick Altema of The SpringHill Company are co-executive producers.

“At SpringHill, we embody empowerment and focus on shining a light on stories that are the fabric of American history,” Henderson, The SpringHill Company’s chief content officer, said in the release.