Designer Showcase to go on hiatus until 2022

The Foundation for Tulsa Schools’ annual fundraising event, the Tulsa Designer Showcase, will go on hiatus for 2021, due to concerns about the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Much of the designers’ preparation begins in the fall, as does most of the planning that goes into Designer Showcase,” said SueAnn Blair, director of Tulsa Designer Showcase. “We would typically start now, from securing a house to coordinating designers and volunteers and everything in between. We are passionate about this event, as is Tulsa, but we do not feel it is safe or responsible to begin work in the current environment.”

Tulsa Designer Showcase is one of the longest-running philanthropic events throughout the Tulsa region. Each year, a home is transformed by Tulsa-area interior designers who customize their assigned rooms to showcase their individual design style. The 2020 event was hosted virtually this past April and May through video tours.

“It was a difficult decision since this event has been unique to the Tulsa community for 47 years,” said Brian Paschal, president and CEO of the Foundation for Tulsa Schools. “We are incredibly grateful to the designers, volunteers, sponsors and guests who make Designer Showcase such a special fundraising event. While we are pausing for 2021, we are hopeful to return bigger and better than ever in 2022.”