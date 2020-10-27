Designer Showcase to go on hiatus until 2022

The Foundation for Tulsa Schools’ annual fundraising event, the Tulsa Designer Showcase, will go on hiatus for 2021, due to concerns about the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Much of the designers’ preparation begins in the fall, as does most of the planning that goes into Designer Showcase,” said SueAnn Blair, director of Tulsa Designer Showcase. “We would typically start now, from securing a house to coordinating designers and volunteers and everything in between. We are passionate about this event, as is Tulsa, but we do not feel it is safe or responsible to begin work in the current environment.”
Tulsa Designer Showcase is one of the longest-running philanthropic events throughout the Tulsa region. Each year, a home is transformed by Tulsa-area interior designers who customize their assigned rooms to showcase their individual design style. The 2020 event was hosted virtually this past April and May through video tours.
“It was a difficult decision since this event has been unique to the Tulsa community for 47 years,” said Brian Paschal, president and CEO of the Foundation for Tulsa Schools. “We are incredibly grateful to the designers, volunteers, sponsors and guests who make Designer Showcase such a special fundraising event. While we are pausing for 2021, we are hopeful to return bigger and better than ever in 2022.”
The Foundation for Tulsa Schools has raised more than $73 million in 20 years to help fulfill its mission of building a better community through the support of Tulsa Public Schools.
Halloween in Tulsa
Hornsby hosting ONEOK Field event
Livesay
Gilcrease Museum
Haunted Castle Halloween Festival
Carmichael’s Pumpkin Patch
Pumpkin Town Farms
Annabelle’s Fun Farm
Pumpkin Festival at Shepherd’s Cross
HallowZOOeen
HallowMarine
The Patch
Hex House/Westside Grim/Rise of the Living Dead
OK Asylum
Turkey Mountain Haunted Trail
Psycho Path
Pleasant Valley Farms
St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch
Halloween Night at the Museum
First United Methodist Church of Owasso Pumpkin Patch
A drone view of a corn maze at Livesay Orchards in Porter, Okla.
Journalism worth your time and money
Featured video
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!