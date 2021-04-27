 Skip to main content
'Definitive' KISS documentary airing on A&E prior to BOK Center show
KISS documentary

A four-hour KISS documentary is scheduled to air on A&E in June.

 Brian Lowe, courtesy A&E

You can treat yourself to the definitive documentary film on KISS before the band brings its farewell tour to Tulsa for an Oct. 2 BOK Center show.

A&E announced it will air a new four-hour KISS documentary (“Biography: KISStory”) in June. The D.J. Viola-directed documentary will be split into two halves. Part one will air 8-10 p.m. Sunday, June 27 Part two will air Monday, June 28.

In the documentary, KISS will reflect on 50 years of rocking and rolling every night and partying every day. Founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons will be joined by current members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer as well as guests Dave Grohl (Nirvana, Foo Fighters), Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), manager Doc McGhee (Motley Crue, Bon Jovi), music producer Bob Ezrin (Alice Cooper, Pink Floyd) and others to help tell the band’s story.

Featuring original recording sessions, home movies, behind-the-scenes stories and rare footage, the film grants fans an all-access pass to the band’s journey. Fans will hear a first-hand account of the emotional story behind the band’s start in New York City’s gritty rock scene of the 70s, a meteoric rise to fame, almost losing everything to drugs and alcohol in the 1980s and then bouncing back to be selected for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

