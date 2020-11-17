Deadlines approaching for Thanksgiving meals

If you haven’t made your Thanksgiving dinner plans, there is still time to order a holiday feast prepared by some of the city’s top restaurants and chefs. However, the deadline for orders is fast approaching, so order as soon as possible.
Boston Deli
6231 E. 61st St. 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com
Boston Deli is offering an extensive menu of precooked items to fill a Thanksgiving table, from various turkey preparations with all the trimmings, to pork, beef and seafood entrees, side dishes and desserts. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, and will be available for pickup Nov. 25. Order early to ensure availability.
Café Yum
6568 E. 51st St., The Farm Shopping Center 918-628-1000, cafe-yum.com
Cafe Yum will offer individual plates of Thanksgiving dinners for takeaway, featuring portions of roasted turkey and other traditional accoutrements.
Cox Business Convention Center
100 Civic Center coxcentertulsa.com
Chef Devin Levine and his team have prepared a series of take-home Thanksgiving dinners capable of feeding parties large and small. Complete meal packages, able to serve 12 to 14 guests, range from $225 to $285. Pork and beef entree options and additional sides and desserts are available. Order must be placed by Wednesday, Nov. 18, and can be picked up at the center Nov. 24-25.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26
1976 Utica Square 918-712-7500, flemingssteakhouse.com
Fleming’s will be serving its full menu on Thanksgiving, as well as a special three-course menu with choice of herb-roasted turkey breast ($49), petit filet mignon ($64) or bone-in prime rib ($74).
Freddie’s BBQ & Steakhouse
9999 Oklahoma 66 918-224-4301, freddiesbbq.com
Freddie’s is offering a Thanksgiving special that includes a 13- to 14-pound roasted turkey, 2 pounds of smoked ham and quarts of cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole and candied sweet potatoes for $119.95. For an additional charge, one can add Freddie’s famous tabouli and cabbage rolls to your holiday celebrations. Orders must be placed by 4 p.m. Nov. 24, and pick up is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 25.
The Girl Can Cook
315 S. Main St., Broken Arrow
Chef Candace Conley is offering a complete Thanksgiving meal capable of feeding six guests, with herb-roasted turkey breast, house-made gravy, choices of dressing, potatoes and vegetables, cranberry relish, jalapeno cheddar muffins and choice of pie for $200. Items may also be purchased individually. Deadline for orders is 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Pickup is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 25 (add $50 for delivery).
Jane’s Delicatessen
11 a.m to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26
2626 E. 11th St. 918-872-0501, janesdelicatessen.com
Jane’s Delicatessen will be serving a special Thanksgiving menu on the day itself, with a choice of herb-rubbed roasted turkey, smoked turkey, honey-glazed ham or seared ruby trout for the entree, plus all manner of sides and pies for dessert. Cost is $22 per person, and reservations are requested. Or one can have the full Thanksgiving feast prepared for take out, at $22 per person (minimum of four). All items may be ordered a la carte as well. Takeaway orders require at least 48 hours notice.
Justin Thompson Restaurant Group
Multiple locations tulsacatering.com/holiday-dinners
The chefs at JTR Group, which includes PRHYME Steakhouse, Juniper, Farrell Bread and Justin Thompson Catering, will be creating delicious prepared holiday meals made-to-order for any size gathering. Order everything from shrimp cocktail to Justin’s Favorite Chocolate Pie. All orders must be placed by Sunday, Nov. 22.
Kilkenny’s
1413 E. 15th St. 918-582-8282, tulsairishpub.com
Kilkenny’s Irish Pub is offering a takeaway Thanksgiving meal that includes turkey, ham, mashed potatoes with turkey gravy, green bean amandine, traditional stuffing, a roll and a mini pumpkin pie for $15 per person. You can order it to be hot and ready on Thanksgiving day, if you want.
Lambrusco’z
1344 E. 41st St. 918-496-1246, lambruscoz.com
Lambrusco’z is offering a traditional Thanksgiving meal package with turkey, ham, dressing, cranberry relish and all the rest, that can serve anywhere from two ($75) to 12 ($325). Items may also be ordered a la carte, as well as breakfast items, special sides such as “Heart Attack Mac & Cheese” and an array of desserts. Thanksgiving orders must be placed by Saturday, Nov. 21.
The Meat and Cheese Show
918-408-9626
The collaborative efforts of chefs Joel Bein and Amanda Simcoe now include a special Thanksgiving menu, from smoked turkey to honey-glazed ham to beef tenderloin, as well as inventive twists on familiar sides, such as rosemary foccacia “stuffing” and cranberry pumping bread pudding. Order by 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. Pickup times are 3-5 p.m. Nov. 25.
Palace Cafe
1301 E. 15th St. 918-582-4321, palacetulsa.com
The Palace Cafe will create a traditional Thanksgiving dinner infused with gourmet touches that will be available either as a complete feast capable of feeding between four ($195) and 12 ($380). Items such as roasted turkey breast, house-cured ham, roasted Brussels sprouts, whipped garlic potatoes and brown butter pecan pie may also be purchased individually. Orders must be placed by Monday, Nov. 23, and will be available for pickup between noon and 4 p.m. Nov. 25.
Prospect Local Bar & Kitchen
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26
Hotel Indigo, 121 S. Elgin Ave.
918-779-4445, prospectdining.com
Prospect Local Bar & Kitchen is offering a three-course Thanksgiving dinner, starting with a Caesar salad or roasted butternut squash soup, a choice of oven-roasted turkey or honey-baked ham with all the trimmings, and pumpkin cheesecake or bourbon pecan pie for dessert. Cost is $28 adults, $14 for children. For those wanting takeaway, the same meal is available at $30 per person, for a minimum of four people. Orders for takeaway must be placed by Friday, Nov. 20, with pickup between 4-7 p.m. Nov. 25.
Reasor’s
Multiple locations reasors.com
Reasor’s offers a range of ready-made holiday meals to suit whatever size party with a turkey breast dinner, turkey dinner, spiral glazed ham dinner, prime rib dinner and the Reasor’s feast (serves 12-16), sides and desserts, $29.99 to $249.99. At least 24 hours notice required.
Rib Crib
Multiple locations ribcrib.com
Tulsa’s various Rib Crib locations will take care of your Thanksgiving meal needs, with slow-smoked whole turkeys ($45.99 for 12- to 14-pound bird), spiral-sliced ham ($45.99 for 4-8 pounds), side dishes ($14 for half-pan) and blackberry or peach cobblers ($20). Orders must be placed by Friday, Nov. 20.
Shiloh’s
2604 N. Aspen Ave., Broken Arrow
918-264-6174, eatshilohs.com
Nov. 24 is the deadline for ordering a homemade Thanksgiving meal from Shiloh’s, where you can select turkey and ham by the pound, traditional sides, as well as Shiloh’s famed rolls and pies. All items are ordered a la carte.
Smoke
1542 E. 15th St.; 201 S. Main St., Owasso
918-401-4343, smokewoodfiregrill.com
Smoke will set you up with an 11-pound smoked turkey breast, accompanied by all the traditional sides, enough to feed between eight and 12 people, for $160. Add a MAD Eats pumpkin or pecan pie for $20, or get both for $35. Deadline for ordering is 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
The perfect meal: The cornmeal tradition at Pearson Farm
See a gallery of the beautiful fall foliage at Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!