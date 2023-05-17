Applications for the new Artist Creative Fund, which will award $10,000 grants to 20 local artists for specific projects, will close at 5 p.m. May 22.

The fund, developed by the George Kaiser Family Foundation in partnership with the Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange, rewards artistic accomplishments to date and supports the continued development of creative projects in dance, theater, music, spoken word, performance art, traditional and folk arts, visual art, film, literary arts and/or any multi-disciplinary combination of the above.

Each grant recipient will be required to present one public event during the grant period.

Annie Koppel Van Hanken, chief program officer for the George Kaiser Family Foundation, said, “The new Artists Creative Fund will enable participants to test ideas, explore collaborations and build skills in the process of generating innovative, creative work.”

Applications are available in English and Spanish. A series of online and in-person information sessions will be held to address eligibility, the application process, available artist support and answer general questions. An application workshop and individual support is also available for artists during the application period.

To apply and for more information: artistscreativefund.art