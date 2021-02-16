DC creating comic series based on 1989 Batman movie and 1978 Superman movie

If, as a moviegoer, you loved Richard Donner’s take on Superman and Tim Burton’s take on Batman, then good news has arrived: You can visit those characters in those time periods again.
DC announced two new digital-first series that will follow up on the 1978 Superman movie and the 1989 Batman movie. Here are descriptions for Batman ‘89 and Superman ‘78 comic series, courtesy of DC:
•Continuing the twisted adventures of DC’s Dark Knight from Tim Burton’s seminal classic Batman movies, Batman ’89 brings in screenwriter Sam Hamm (Batman, Batman Returns) and artist Joe Quinones (Dial H for Hero) to pull on a number of threads left dangling by the prolific director. The gothic mentality behind the world, while still rooted in a sense of realism, helped inform many of DC’s global fans’ first impressions on the Dark Knight’s Gotham. In the new Batman ’89 comic, Hamm and Quinones will help usher in the return of Selina Kyle/Catwoman and will debut a new Robin. Plus, Quinones has a vision for Harvey Dent/Two-Face that is as close to movie magic as a comic can get.
•Rob Venditti (Hawkman) and Wilfredo Torres (Batman ’66) will collaborate on Superman ’78 to tell stories set within the world Richard Donner and Christopher Reeves created in “Superman: The Movie.” In Superman ’78, bystanders are surprised and delighted by Superman’s abilities, and Lois Lane doesn’t (yet!) know that Clark Kent is secretly Superman. The sheer thrill of seeing a man fly, leap or stop a bullet will be reflected in this environment where Superman has just been introduced. Inspired by Donner’s classic, timeless style of superhero storytelling, Venditti and Torres will show fans that a man can truly fly.
The new series will debut with six digital chapters of each new series on July 27, followed by new chapters of each comic book for the six weeks that immediately follow. The new series will also publish as six printed comics between August and October and as hardcover collections in October (Batman ’89) and November (Superman ’78).
From 2013 to 2016, DC published a comic book series (Batman '66) set in the time of the television series starring Burt Ward and Adam West.