DC creating comic series based on 1989 Batman movie and 1978 Superman movie

If, as a moviegoer, you loved Richard Donner’s take on Superman and Tim Burton’s take on Batman, then good news has arrived: You can visit those characters in those time periods again.

DC announced two new digital-first series that will follow up on the 1978 Superman movie and the 1989 Batman movie. Here are descriptions for Batman ‘89 and Superman ‘78 comic series, courtesy of DC:

•Continuing the twisted adventures of DC’s Dark Knight from Tim Burton’s seminal classic Batman movies, Batman ’89 brings in screenwriter Sam Hamm (Batman, Batman Returns) and artist Joe Quinones (Dial H for Hero) to pull on a number of threads left dangling by the prolific director. The gothic mentality behind the world, while still rooted in a sense of realism, helped inform many of DC’s global fans’ first impressions on the Dark Knight’s Gotham. In the new Batman ’89 comic, Hamm and Quinones will help usher in the return of Selina Kyle/Catwoman and will debut a new Robin. Plus, Quinones has a vision for Harvey Dent/Two-Face that is as close to movie magic as a comic can get.