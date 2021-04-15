 Skip to main content
'Dark Side of the Rainbow' ('The Wizard of Oz' plus Pink Floyd) arriving at Circle Cinema
'Dark Side of the Rainbow' ('The Wizard of Oz' plus Pink Floyd) arriving at Circle Cinema

Wizard of Oz slippers

Could these ruby slippers transport Dorothy to the dark side of the moon? "Dark Side of the Rainbow" is headed to Circle Cinema.

 AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” album can apparently transport listeners to somewhere other than the dark side of the moon. For instance: Oz.

Play the album while watching “The Wizard of Oz” and you get “Dark Side of the Rainbow,” which is coming to Circle Cinema.

“Dark Side of the Rainbow” will debut with two showings on April 20 and single showings April 21 and April 22. Check circlecinema.org for showtimes.

Why would anyone think to partner the album with the movie? Writer Charles Savage suggested it in a 1995 article published by the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette, a newspaper in Indiana. Savage said to start the album at the exact moment the MGM lion roars for the first time in the movie.

“The result is astonishing,” Savage wrote. “It’s as if the movie were one long art-film music video for the album. Song lyrics and titles match the action and plot. The music swells and falls with characters’ movements.”

Savage wrote that there are enough coincidences to make you wonder whether the whole thing was planned. Members of Pink Floyd have shot down theories about the album and the movie having any sort of connection.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

