Darci Lynne tour coming to Tulsa

  • Updated
Darci Lynne Farmer publicity image

Darci Lynne is a regular on stage and television, with a growing presence on social media. 

Darci Lynne, the youngest contestant to win "America's Got Talent," is bringing her national tour to Hard Rock Live on March 10-11.

The Oklahoma-native singer and ventriloquist is bringing a tour titled "My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They're Not)" to the concert venue inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. 

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Nov. 4. Guests must be 21 or older to attend. Both performances will be filmed, according to publicity info. 

Lynne, star of Nickelodeon's "Unfiltered," also filmed an NBC Christmas special. She's performed at the Grand Ole Opry and opened for Fergie at Caesar’s Palace on New Year’s Eve. Her TikTok, @itsdarcilynne, has more than 2.4 million followers. 

Taylor Swift makes history by dominating the entire top 10 of Billboard Hot 100

