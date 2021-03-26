Dance added to women's art show at Liggett Studio

The current exhibit at the Liggett Studio, “She Makes Art,” is made up of two- and three-dimensional works by women artists in the Tulsa area.

But for two nights, this show is going to move.

“She Performs: Concurrent” is a program of contemporary dance works created and performed by Tulsa dance artists. It will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 26-27, at Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave. (The performances will be live-streamed for those uncertain about attending in person.)

Alicia Chesser, who curated the evening, said she chose works that were “created to be workable under COVID-19 safety protocols, and that offer perspectives on connection, disconnection, and what links us together even in isolation, exhaustion or grief.”

The first piece is an example of that attitude. “Tulsa danst Rosas,” Chesser said, “is an in-person version of a video project that more than two dozen Tulsa dancers undertook together via a Facebook group during the lockdowns last spring as a way to pass the time and keep ourselves sharp.”

It adapts what she calls “a famously knotty little piece of choreography from 1983” by Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker, parts of which were used in Beyoncé’s “Countdown” video.