Cult Love Sound Tapes releasing second compilation of Tulsa-based music

Cult Love Sound Tapes releasing second compilation of Tulsa-based music

Cult Love & Friends

A second Cult Love & Friends compilation of Tulsa-based music will be released April 3. The promotional graphic is by George Christ.

 Courtesy George Christ

Cult Love Sound Tapes is releasing a second volume of Cult Love & Friends, a Tulsa-based music compilation, on a limited run of cassettes April 3. A first volume sold out, according to a news release.

Curated, produced and presented by Cult Love Sound Tapes, the compilation will boast a broader selection of Tulsa artists than the first volume and will feature diverse musical styles from the city’s many different music communities. The compilation will include contributions from notable local musicians and bands like Heartwerk, Zunis, Rainbeaux, Kalup Linzy, St. Domonick and Graveyard Party.

“With over 20 different Tulsa artists on it, we’re even more excited about the release of the second volume of the Cult Love & Friends compilation than we were the first,” Lauran Drummond of Cult Love Sound Tapes said. “We have an incredible amount of talent on volume two and we feel that it really showcases the diversity of the creative community of the city.”

Formed in 2015, Cult Love Sound Tapes is a Tulsa-based art, music, and cassette collective specializing in rare and limited releases. For more information, go to cultlovesoundtapes.com.

