'Creations' stories: Two choreographers discuss their work to be premiered by Tulsa Ballet

Kozielska said that what she looks for in a company, as well as in individual dancers, is not so much impressive technical skills but the ability to communicate.

“I always look for dancers who can show emotion, because that is usually where I begin when I am creating a piece,” she said. “I’m not looking for dancers with perfect technique, because technique is something that is easy to fix. I want to know that they can express the emotions that are in the work.”

Kozielska said her process for creating a new work is different every time. She can be inspired by a particular piece of music, or by a sculpture or painting, or by an idea that she wants to see expressed through movement.

The creation of her first work for Tulsa Ballet, titled “Ode,” was something of a challenge at first.

“I was supposed to have come to Tulsa last March, but then everything shut down,” she said. “The piece I had in mind at the time was totally different, but it didn’t seem that it was the right idea to work on, in light of all that was happening.”

However, because of lockdowns, Kozielska was hard-pressed to feel inspired to do anything new.