'Creations' stories: Two choreographers discuss their work to be premiered by Tulsa Ballet

At its most basic, ballet is the art of bodies in motion. And while Tulsa Ballet may be celebrating its 65th anniversary this season, the company continues its commitment to keeping the art form of ballet moving forward, with its traditional season-opening production of “Creations in Studio K.”
Tulsa Ballet has been presenting this program, featuring new ballets created especially for the company by some of the world’s top choreographers, since 2008 — even finding ways during the COVID-19 shutdown to bring dancers and dance makers together virtually to keep the spirit of creation alive.
This year’s “Creations in Studio K” will feature a new ballet by Yury Yanowsky, whose work was featured twice during the pandemic-shortened 2020-2021 season, along with works by two choreographers making their Tulsa debut — Stephanie Martinez, whose “Something to Remember You By” will be performed by Tulsa Ballet II, and Katarzyna Kozielska.
Lead with the emotion
She has had solo pieces and duets performed at special events in this country, but the work that Kozielska has created for Tulsa Ballet is the first time she has been commissioned by a U.S. dance company to create a new work.
“I knew a little about Tulsa Ballet, because I worked for many years with Arman,” she said, referring to Tulsa Ballet principal dancer Arman Zazyan. “We worked together when he was with the Stuttgart Ballet. And when people leave a company, you like to follow them, to see where they go.”
Kozielska said that what she looks for in a company, as well as in individual dancers, is not so much impressive technical skills but the ability to communicate.
“I always look for dancers who can show emotion, because that is usually where I begin when I am creating a piece,” she said. “I’m not looking for dancers with perfect technique, because technique is something that is easy to fix. I want to know that they can express the emotions that are in the work.”
Kozielska said her process for creating a new work is different every time. She can be inspired by a particular piece of music, or by a sculpture or painting, or by an idea that she wants to see expressed through movement.
The creation of her first work for Tulsa Ballet, titled “Ode,” was something of a challenge at first.
“I was supposed to have come to Tulsa last March, but then everything shut down,” she said. “The piece I had in mind at the time was totally different, but it didn’t seem that it was the right idea to work on, in light of all that was happening.”
However, because of lockdowns, Kozielska was hard-pressed to feel inspired to do anything new.
“I love to go to places — to museums, to concerts, to places where people gather — because this inspires me, makes me happy,” she said. “But the only thing we could see and feel and know was all that was happening in the world.
“That made for a very emotional year, where the highs and lows that we experienced seemed more extreme,” Kozielska said. “And I realized that this was something we all had in common — these extreme ups and downs.”
She said that, because the video-sharing platform Zoom has become so much a part of people’s lives during the pandemic, she decided to make use of the concept of “zooming” in her ballet, creating the sense of starting from a broad vista and moving closer and more intimately toward an individual.
“It is an abstract piece,” Kozielska said. “It makes no judgments, it gives no solutions. It is just wants to make people feel that they have gone through this emotional experience.”
Kozielska said her usual method is to create a new work by dancing every role herself before setting the movement on dancers. “I never ask dancers to do something I cannot do myself,” she said. “I was a dancer for more than 20 years, and I have too much respect for dancers.
“And I am glad to be able to be here, because that is really the only way to create a ballet,” Kozielska said. “I need that collaboration with the dancers, because no matter how many ideas I have, I need to have the dancers be part of the process of creation. There is something special and unique about being in the studio with dancers.”
She has also been greatly impressed with the company and how quickly they have responded to learning the ways she wants them to move.
“In fact,” she said, with a slightly embarrassed laugh, “I had the ballet finished after my first week here. Everything happened so fast because this is a group of dancers who are able to give you as the choreographer everything that you need to do your best.”
Oh, the humanity!
At first, the subject was tango.
“When I was talking with Marcello (Angelini, Tulsa Ballet artistic director) about working with the company again,” said Yury Yanowsky, “he mentioned that he wanted to do a triple-bill around tango.”
Although that idea of a tango-themed evening was shelved, Yanowsky had already done a great deal of research into this Argentinian dance style and all the mystique and mythology around it.
That included reacquainting himself with the music of Carlos Gardel, a singer and actor who was one of the most prominent figures in tango, who was instrumental in bringing the music out of the brothels and into the mainstream.
“I had done all this background, so I decided to do the ballet anyway,” Yanowsky said. “But what I wanted to do was take this music and marry it with my style of movement. I wanted to get away from the clichés about tango dancing and bring out the humanity in the music, and in the movement.
“There are going to be moments that suggest the sort of positions or steps that people associate with tango,” he said. “But that is all the are. And I am not having the women dancing en pointe. I want this piece to be more down-to-earth.”
Creating a ballet to a selection of songs is something new for Yanowsky.
“I really feel like I’m pushing myself in new ways with this piece,” he said. “There are times when I find myself thinking, ‘Was this such a good idea?’ But things are seeming to work out.”
The ballet, which is as yet untitled, is something of a memory piece, Yanowsky said.
“I want the piece to start with the sound of a radio — that static sound that you hear when you are searching for a station,” he said. “There is a sense that, once the radio lands on a particular spot and the music begins, the main character recalls these remnants of his past — childhood, first love, loss. It is still an abstract piece, but there is this kind of thread running through it.”
This is the third work by Yanowsky that Tulsa Ballet has presented in the past year. His work “Hindrance,” which was created via Zoom, was part of the company’s “Creations Reimagined” program, while “At the End Of,” created for Tulsa Ballet II, was performed on the “Signature Series” program.
“I had started working with the second company (Tulsa Ballet II) in person, and had the structure of the piece fairly well set when COVID hit,” he said. “It would be almost a year before I was able to come back and work with the dancers again, and having that time off was actually a good thing. It let me see that piece with fresh eyes — things that I thought needed work actually were fine, and things I thought were done had some problems.”
His current work as yet has no title — but that is because the task of naming his ballets is something he delegates.
“My wife is the one who comes up with the titles,” he said. “I’ll tell what I’m doing with the ballet, what I want the piece to be about, and she’ll come up with three or four titles. And I pick the best of what she comes up with.”
