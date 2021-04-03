Crazy for carrots: Recipes every bunny will love

It’s no question that bunnies are crazy for carrots – Bugs Bunny coveted them, Peter Rabbit stole them and the Easter Bunny is sure to have a stash in a secret garden somewhere.
These furry four-legged cuties are on to something, for carrots are hailed as one of the most popular vegetables for many good reasons. They are chock full of beta carotene, antioxidants and fiber, and carrots are versatile in many dishes, including dessert.
Fortunately, carrots are available throughout the year and come in a variety of colors. To choose the freshest carrots, look for firm, crisp offerings with vibrant colors — orange, red, yellow, even white. If the greens are still attached, be sure they’re fresh and brightly hued, but remove them right away and refrigerate them separately if you plan to use the slightly bitter greens in a batch of pesto.
Enjoy carrots grated or sliced into anything from salads and stir-fries to stews and baked goods. They are also divine roasted with olive oil, fresh herbs, and a sprinkling of flaky salt or simmered in stock and pureed for soup.
Whatever you are celebrating, be sure to include one of these delicious carrot recipes in the menu — some bunny will thank you for it.
Shaved Carrot Salad
Serves 4 to 6
Take a break from shredded carrots and put your peeler to good use. This gorgeous salad gets tossed with a rich and tart dressing, but feel free to keep it simple with lemon juice and olive oil instead.
For salad:
6 medium carrots of assorted color
4-6 radishes, shaved into thin rounds
1 small shallot, thinly sliced into rings
¼ cup chopped mint or flat-leaf parsley
For dressing:
⅓ cup tahini
2 teaspoons water
Juice of ½ medium orange (about ¼ cup)
Juice of ½ medium lemon (about 2 tablespoons)
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground cumin
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1. Using a vegetable peeler, peel the carrots as far as possible and put the peelings into a large bowl. (It may be harder to peel the carrot as you get to the center, but you can save the leftover pieces for another use.) Add the radishes, shallot and mint or parsley and toss to combine.
2. Make the dressing by adding all the ingredients to a small bowl and whisking until combined. Feel free to add more water or citrus juice if you prefer a thinner or tarter dressing.
Carrot Garden Dip
Serves 6 to 8
This serving idea is a great way to prompt serial snackers to eat more veggies.
2 cups of your favorite dip
pumpernickel crumbs
baby carrots for dipping
1. Spread 2 cups of any dip in an 8-by-8-inch baking dish or pan (thick dips like hummus or bean work best).
2 Sprinkle with 1-1½ cups pumpernickel crumbs (from crackers or toasted bread). Stick baby carrots or other veggies in the “dirt” and serve.
Carrot-Cake Breakfast Cookies
Makes 12 to 18
These tender and hearty cookies, studded with grated carrots, nuts and dried fruit, are a healthy make-ahead breakfast or snack. The icing is optional, but who’s kidding who? I know you’ll use it!
1 cup quick-cooking oats
1 cup whole wheat flour or oat flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¾ teaspoon kosher salt
1½ cups peeled grated carrots (about 1/2 pound)
1 cup roughly chopped raw pecans or walnuts
½ cup golden raisins
½ cup honey or maple syrup
½ cup melted coconut oil
Icing (optional):
1½ cups powdered sugar
2 tablespoons milk
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking sheet.
2. In a large bowl, combine the oats, flour, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and salt; whisk to blend. Add the carrots, pecans and raisins and stir to combine.
3. In a medium bowl, combine the honey and coconut oil. Whisk until blended.
4. Pour the liquid mixture into the flour mixture and stir just until combined. The dough might be rather wet, but don’t worry.
5. Drop ¼-cup scoops of dough (a portion scoop is perfect for this) onto the prepared baking sheet, leaving several inches of space around each one. Use the palm of your hand to gently flatten each cookie to about 1-inch thick.
6. Bake until the cookies are golden and firm around the edges, 17 to 20 minutes. Cool the cookies on the baking sheet on a cooling rack for 10 minutes, then carefully transfer the cookies to the rack to cool completely (otherwise, the bottoms can brown too much).
7. If icing, whisk together powdered sugar and milk until combined. Drizzle over cooled cookies. Leftover breakfast cookies will keep, covered, at room temperature for up to 2 days, in the refrigerator for up to 5 days, and the freezer for up to 3 months.
Herby Roasted Carrots
2 pounds small carrots, leafy tops removed
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
Grated zest and juice of one lemon
¼ cup finely chopped herbs including basil, parsley and thyme
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, toss the carrots with olive oil, lemon zest and juice, herbs, and garlic. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
2. Spread the carrots out in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast, turning the carrots occasionally, until tender and browned in places, 25 to 30 minutes. Transfer the carrots to a platter and serve.
Sheet Pan Carrot Cake
Serves 18 to 24
This cinnamon-flecked cake is loaded with apricots, pecans, and fresh ginger to add a crunchy, chewy contrast to the tender cake and includes honey and fresh orange juice sweeteners instead of refined sugar — no candied pineapple to see here. Make mini layer cakes using a round biscuit or cookie cutter to cut out rounds of the cake, then stack them, smoothing out the frosting with a knife or small spatula.
For cake:
1 tablespoon finely grated orange zest plus ½ cup juice (from about 1 large orange)
1 cup dried apricots, roughly chopped
2 teaspoons finely grated ginger
3 cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
2 teaspoons baking powder
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
4 large eggs
¾ cup honey
¾ cup canola oil
½ cup unsweetened applesauce
12 ounces (about 4 large) carrots, peeled, trimmed and grated (about 2 cups)
1 cup pecans, chopped
For Frosting:
1½ pounds (24 ounces) cream cheese, at room temp
¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons honey, plus more for drizzling
1½ teaspoon finely grated orange zest
1. Heat oven to 325 degrees. Line the bottom of 18- by 13-inch rimmed baking sheet with parchment and spray the pan’s sides with nonstick spray.
2. In a small saucepan, bring orange zest and juice, apricots and ginger to a boil. Remove from heat and let cool.
3. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. In another large bowl, whisk together eggs, honey, oil and applesauce. Fold in flour mixture, leaving some streaks of flour. Add apricot mixture, carrots and pecans and fold until just combined.
4. Transfer mixture to prepared pan. Bake until wooden pick inserted into the center comes out clean, 18 to 20 min. Let cool.
5. Meanwhile, make the frosting: Using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese, honey and orange zest until smooth. Spread on cake and drizzle with additional honey if desired.
— Adapted from Good Housekeeping
