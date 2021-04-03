Crazy for carrots: Recipes every bunny will love

It’s no question that bunnies are crazy for carrots – Bugs Bunny coveted them, Peter Rabbit stole them and the Easter Bunny is sure to have a stash in a secret garden somewhere.

These furry four-legged cuties are on to something, for carrots are hailed as one of the most popular vegetables for many good reasons. They are chock full of beta carotene, antioxidants and fiber, and carrots are versatile in many dishes, including dessert.

Fortunately, carrots are available throughout the year and come in a variety of colors. To choose the freshest carrots, look for firm, crisp offerings with vibrant colors — orange, red, yellow, even white. If the greens are still attached, be sure they’re fresh and brightly hued, but remove them right away and refrigerate them separately if you plan to use the slightly bitter greens in a batch of pesto.

Enjoy carrots grated or sliced into anything from salads and stir-fries to stews and baked goods. They are also divine roasted with olive oil, fresh herbs, and a sprinkling of flaky salt or simmered in stock and pureed for soup.

Whatever you are celebrating, be sure to include one of these delicious carrot recipes in the menu — some bunny will thank you for it.

Shaved Carrot Salad