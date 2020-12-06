Crazy about Christmas: Jenks home featured in ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'

Consider it his Christmas gift to you.
There are folks who overachieve when it comes to decorating yards and homes during the Christmas season.
Sumner is that species. You can drive by his home at 12520 S. Date Place in Jenks to check out his fervor or you can channel surf to ABC on Wednesday, Dec. 9, when Sumner’s handiwork will be featured on “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” Back-to-back episodes of the series are scheduled to air beginning at 7 p.m., and Sumner’s home will appear in the second episode, according to an ABC news release.
Described by ABC as a “tree-mendously” popular decorating competition series, “The Great Christmas Light Fight” spotlights families across the nation who vie for a trophy and a $50,000 prize.
Hey, that would come in handy when the electric bill comes due. Or if Sumner wins the jackpot, maybe he would be tempted to spend it on additional Christmas display items.
Footage for “The Great Christmas Light Fight” was shot in December 2019. Sumner said people with the series, which is in its eighth season, are always on the lookout for something different. His Christmas display is different in that it makes use of his collection of more than 500 “moving” mechanical pieces from retro store displays. He doesn’t use all of them simultaneously (not enough space). Instead, he swaps pieces out from year to year and utilizes them to build “scenes.” There are multiple scenes at his home this year, including yard displays and inside-the-home scenes that can be viewed through large windows. Furniture was moved to create space for the interior scenes.
“People that can’t afford to take a trip to New York City to see the Macy’s window displays, I like to give them a little taste of what they can experience,” Sumner said. “I like to bring New York to Jenks, Oklahoma.”
Not all of the moving critters in Sumner’s display are mechanical. On Tuesday, the “lights on” debut for the 2020 display, a rabbit roamed the yard and took refuge under an artificial Christmas tree when sightseers got too close.
Visitors are welcome to drive by Sumner’s home, but a walkabout (masks are required) is recommended to get the see-it-all experience. Look up high in the Santa’s workshop window of his home and you’ll see an electric train circling a track.
“Thank you. This is great,” Sue Freiberger said after walking the grounds Tuesday. “This is so great for the kids.”
Why go to all the trouble? Why do this?
“Because I love Christmas. I am truly a Christmas nut,” Sumner said, adding people will see that when they watch “The Great Christmas Light Fight.”
“I do it because Jesus is the reason for the season. I have a life-size nativity scene and I just want to keep that Christmas spirit alive in the generation that is having to deal with COVID and is having to deal with things we never had to deal with as a younger generation. ... If I can do my part to spread a little bit of Christmas cheer for the community, then I have done what I can.”
Sumner hopes his use of vintage items will give the warm fuzzies to appealing to multiple generations. Speaking of generations, he said his grandpa won first place in a local contest for a Christmas display in 1949.
“It just kind of runs in our blood,” he said, indicating that other family members have embraced decorating for the season. “My dad always had a life-size mechanical Santa. As a child, I was in love with it.”
Sumner has been building displays at his home since 2012. Hardly anyone came by to look that first year, but the number of sightseers increased once word got out on social media.
Sumner has a title. He is the owner and designer of Kringle’s Christmas Land. In 2015, he partnered with Promenade mall to use his goodies in constructing Kringle’s Christmas Land, a walk-through attraction, at the mall.
“It was like walking into a life-size story book,” he said.
“We did that for about three years,” he said. “It just got to the point where it was turning into more of a job for me and not a hobby, so I pulled the plug on that and wanted to make it to where it was free for everyone.”
So Kringle’s Christmas Land was relocated to his home. Sumner said he starts planning for the next Christmas display in January.
Sumner was asked if (A) the neighbors say Ben really loves Christmas or (B) the neighbors say Ben is crazy.
“I think it’s a little bit of both, but the support from my neighbors is absolutely amazing,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for better neighbors.”
Traffic is inevitable. And for what it’s worth, Sumner is crazy — about Christmas.
“Everyone has that spirit of being a kid in them,” Sumner said. “If I can bring that out, it’s all worth it.”
