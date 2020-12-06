Crazy about Christmas: Jenks home featured in ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'

Consider it his Christmas gift to you.

There are folks who overachieve when it comes to decorating yards and homes during the Christmas season.

Sumner is that species. You can drive by his home at 12520 S. Date Place in Jenks to check out his fervor or you can channel surf to ABC on Wednesday, Dec. 9, when Sumner’s handiwork will be featured on “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” Back-to-back episodes of the series are scheduled to air beginning at 7 p.m., and Sumner’s home will appear in the second episode, according to an ABC news release.

Described by ABC as a “tree-mendously” popular decorating competition series, “The Great Christmas Light Fight” spotlights families across the nation who vie for a trophy and a $50,000 prize.

Hey, that would come in handy when the electric bill comes due. Or if Sumner wins the jackpot, maybe he would be tempted to spend it on additional Christmas display items.