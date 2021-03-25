Cox Center to host 'Beer to Dine For' dinner

The March edition of the ASM Tulsa Dinner Series will feature the cuisine of chef Devin Levine paired with the products of some of Tulsa’s top breweries for an evening titled “Beer to Dine For...”
The event, which will also feature live entertainment from the Michelle Warren Duo, will be 6 p.m. Saturday, March 27, in the Grand Ballroom of the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center. ASM Tulsa is the firm that manages the Cox Center and the BOK Center.
Tickets are $109 per person, and may be purchased through eventbrite.com. Tax and gratuity are included in the price, but eventbrite.com fees will apply.
It will begin with a sampling of beers from Dead Armadillo Craft Brewery, Cabin Boys Brewery, and Marshall Brewing Co. in the Grand Gallery, before going to the Grand Ballroom for the six-course meal.
The menu begins with baskets of rustic rosemary bread served with an artichoke-oil and cannellini bean “butter”; a “grilled cheese” with Gruyere, goat’s cheese and a bacon-tomato jam, served with a salted heirloom tomato bisque; and a sweet corn and chipotle shrimp tamale, served with a spicy avocado hash, mango-pineapple pico de gallo and cilantro chimichurri.
Following this will be “Chicken ‘n’ Waffles,” featuring pecan wood-smoked pulled chicken, a wild rice and barley waffle, crispy onions and a maple-horseradish syrup; a Gorgonzola and walnut crusted beef tenderloin with a foraged mushroom and sage torte, bundled baby beans and red currant-port wine reduction; and a banana-pecan pain perdu with a brandy sabayon and blackberry compote.
Valet parking will be provided. ASM Tulsa properties follow VenueShield procedures, an advanced environmental hygiene and operational protocol, as well as all city protocols for public safety. For more information on what to expect during your visit: coxcentertulsa.com/covid-safety.
