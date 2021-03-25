Cox Center to host 'Beer to Dine For' dinner

The March edition of the ASM Tulsa Dinner Series will feature the cuisine of chef Devin Levine paired with the products of some of Tulsa’s top breweries for an evening titled “Beer to Dine For...”

The event, which will also feature live entertainment from the Michelle Warren Duo, will be 6 p.m. Saturday, March 27, in the Grand Ballroom of the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center. ASM Tulsa is the firm that manages the Cox Center and the BOK Center.

Tickets are $109 per person, and may be purchased through eventbrite.com. Tax and gratuity are included in the price, but eventbrite.com fees will apply.

It will begin with a sampling of beers from Dead Armadillo Craft Brewery, Cabin Boys Brewery, and Marshall Brewing Co. in the Grand Gallery, before going to the Grand Ballroom for the six-course meal.

The menu begins with baskets of rustic rosemary bread served with an artichoke-oil and cannellini bean “butter”; a “grilled cheese” with Gruyere, goat’s cheese and a bacon-tomato jam, served with a salted heirloom tomato bisque; and a sweet corn and chipotle shrimp tamale, served with a spicy avocado hash, mango-pineapple pico de gallo and cilantro chimichurri.