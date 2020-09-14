Cox Business Convention Center launches video production studio to help clients go virtual

Cox Business Convention Center added a new service and created studio production packages to help clients temporarily shift gears into online events.
The CBCC Video Production Studio is available for booking in the venue’s Legacy Hall, formerly Assembly Hall. The studio packages provide lights, stage dressing, audio and video and the ASM Tulsa/CBCC Technical Services team (technical director, audio Operator, camera Operators).
“With the CBCC Video Production Studio, we’re able to provide clients with an equipped studio space and an experienced team able to help create the content needed for online events,” said Seth Bailey, ASM Tulsa director of technology. “The ASM Tulsa team provides in-house audio, video and technical support for both BOK Center and CBCC. Many Tulsa businesses and organizations are already familiar with the quality service we provide.”
The studio was created to help clients create a program feed recording and the packages provide raw, unedited footage on an external hard drive. Additional equipment, labor and other services are available for an additional fee. The four-hour package is $2,500, and the eight-hour package is $4,000. The studio is now open weekly Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
A news release said CBCC continues to host live private and public events and works closely with clients, city partners and event planners to create safe and welcoming events. As an ASM Global venue, CBCC adheres to “VenueShield,” an advanced environmental hygiene and operational protocol developed for more than 325 ASM facilities around the world. VenueShield reduces physical touch points, increases venue sanitation and cleanliness, and provides health monitoring guidelines and services. CBCC is owned by the City of Tulsa and adheres to all city protocols while continuing to work closely with city partners in recovery.
“Prioritizing safety while understanding the changing dynamics of our industry and continuing to work closely with clients and city partners has been CBCC’s focus in 2020,” CBCC assistant general manager Angie Teel said. “We believe in the value of face-to-face meetings and events, but we also understand many of our clients and Tulsa area businesses have additional event planning demands placed upon them at this time. The CBCC Video Production Studio is a new service we created as one more way we can make meeting and event planning easier.”
The CBCC Video Production Studio can be booked by calling 918- 894-4257 or emailing CBCCSales@asmtulsa.com. For more information and technical specifications, visit coxcentertulsa.com/technical-services.
