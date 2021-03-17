'Cowboy' who became social media star has exhibit at OKC museum

Tim Tiller became a social media star when the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum was closed during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now he’s the star of his own exhibit at the museum.

Tiller (alias “the Cowboy”) is the museum’s director of security and operations services. While other museum employees were working at home during the museum's temporary shutdown, he reported for duty and took on an additional role to assist with social media.

Said a news release from the museum: “His mix of dad jokes and positivity quickly resonated with hundreds of thousands of new followers. Even after the museum reopened in May 2020, Tim has remained involved in creating social media content and sharing his passion for the history on display at the museum.”

A new exhibit, which debuted March 17 and continues through Aug. 8, focuses on Tiller and displaying examples of human warmth in times of crisis.