'Cowboy' who became social media star has exhibit at OKC museum

'Cowboy' who became social media star has exhibit at OKC museum

Cowboy Hall of Fame Security guard Tim

Tim Tiller, director of security at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, posted this photo of himself with actor Sam Elliott while he helped with the museum's social media endeavors during the early days of the pandemic. Courtesy/National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum

Tim Tiller became a social media star when the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum was closed during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now he’s the star of his own exhibit at the museum.

Tiller (alias “the Cowboy”) is the museum’s director of security and operations services. While other museum employees were working at home during the museum's temporary shutdown, he reported for duty and took on an additional role to assist with social media.

Said a news release from the museum: “His mix of dad jokes and positivity quickly resonated with hundreds of thousands of new followers. Even after the museum reopened in May 2020, Tim has remained involved in creating social media content and sharing his passion for the history on display at the museum.”

A new exhibit, which debuted March 17 and continues through Aug. 8, focuses on Tiller and displaying examples of human warmth in times of crisis.

The exhibition, titled #HashtagtheCowboy, presents an opportunity for museum visitors and social media followers to physically interact with the online communities formed during the global pandemic and reflect on the challenges and unexpected joys of living through 2020. The exhibition will include displays of viral social media posts, fan gifts, art and letters, and Tiller’s security guard uniform, bolo tie and coffee mug.

“Tim and our marketing staff found a way to connect with our audience at a time when our doors were closed,” Natalie Shirley, the museum’s president and CEO, said. “People around the world have let us know how much Tim helped brighten their year, and this exhibition helps celebrate the anniversary of Tim’s very special social media debut.”

For more information, visit nationalcowboymuseum.org/exhibition/hashtagthecowboy.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

