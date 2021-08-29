Cowboy up with the Tulsa Symphony

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will open its 2021-22 season with its traditional “Symphony in the Park,” a free concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at the Guthrie Green, 111 E. Reconciliation Way.
This year’s theme for the concert, to be conducted by Ron Spigelman, is the American West, and will feature classical and pops compositions, ranging from the theme to the film “Silverado,” to Aaron Copland’s iconic score for the ballet “Rodeo.”
The concert, which will conclude with a fireworks display, is taking place amidst the Tulsa Arts District’s First Friday Art Crawl, with the various art venues in the neighborhood debuting new exhibits.
Among the new exhibits on display are “Oh, Tulsa!,” the biennial exhibit that celebrates the unique talents that the Tulsa arts community has to offer and encourage the community to come together to share what they love about Tulsa, opening at Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. Reconciliation Way; and “The Changed,” a collection of new paintings by Tulsa artist Andrea Martin, at the Tulsa Artists’ Coalition Gallery, 9 E. Reconciliation Way.
‘Matilda’ to close; ‘The Guys’ continuesTheatre Tulsa’s production of “Matilda the Musical” will have its final performance 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
This adaptation of Roald Dahl’s novel about a young girl determined to set the unjust world around her to right is, in the words of the Tulsa World’s review, “a large-scale show, with a cast of 40 actors of all ages, intricate production numbers, and even a bit of theatrical magic tossed in for good measure. In short, it is just the sort of show to show that live theater in Tulsa is back in a big way.”
The company also has opened its first drama of the season, “The Guys” by Oklahoma native Anne Nelson. Based on her experiences in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks, it is the moving story of a captain with the New York City fire department who must write the eulogies for the eight men in his 12-member company who perished at the World Trade Center, and the writer who helped him find the words of healing and consolation.
Performances are 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 and Sept. 5, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 3-4. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
Featured video: