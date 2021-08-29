Cowboy up with the Tulsa Symphony

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will open its 2021-22 season with its traditional “Symphony in the Park,” a free concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at the Guthrie Green, 111 E. Reconciliation Way.

This year’s theme for the concert, to be conducted by Ron Spigelman, is the American West, and will feature classical and pops compositions, ranging from the theme to the film “Silverado,” to Aaron Copland’s iconic score for the ballet “Rodeo.”

The concert, which will conclude with a fireworks display, is taking place amidst the Tulsa Arts District’s First Friday Art Crawl, with the various art venues in the neighborhood debuting new exhibits.

Among the new exhibits on display are “Oh, Tulsa!,” the biennial exhibit that celebrates the unique talents that the Tulsa arts community has to offer and encourage the community to come together to share what they love about Tulsa, opening at Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. Reconciliation Way; and “The Changed,” a collection of new paintings by Tulsa artist Andrea Martin, at the Tulsa Artists’ Coalition Gallery, 9 E. Reconciliation Way.