Country singer Craig Campbell coming to Tulsa in 2023

Country artist Craig Campbell is set to perform at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa this coming spring.

On Thursday, March 2, Campbell will bring "Georgia country" to Tulsa. 

Campbell's hit singles include his 2011 "Family Man," which ranked among the top 15 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. 

The singer has also made appearances on nationally televised NFL games, "The TODAY Show" and has appeared at the Grand Ole Opry over 50 times. 

Tickets are on sale now for $24.50. The show will start at 8 p.m.

