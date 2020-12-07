Contact-free ordering proves boon for Mother Road Market

For those who are leery about going to a place like the Mother Road Market, where people are known to gather, but still want to enjoy the diverse food and merchandise Tulsa's first food hall has to offer, take heart.
A new ordering and payment system at Mother Road Market, powered by a platform created by the tech firm Bbot, now allows one to have as complete a food hall experience as one might want, without laying a finger on anything other than one's cellphone.
The system, which the market has been using since late September, gives users the opportunity to order select items from any of the food vendors within the market and pay for everything in a single transaction without creating a special account. Once the order is completed, it will be delivered either to one's table on the market's patio, which has been set up with socially distanced seating, or to one's car with curbside delivery.
"It's really about as close to creating a virtual food hall experience as is possible," said Jeff Thompson, director of food and retail strategy at Mother Road Market. "People can come in and walk through the market and see what's being offered, make their choices, and then order at their own convenience and have it all brought to them."
Curbside deliveries are handled by Mother Road Market staff, while orders going to the patio are delivered by employees of the vendors.
"It's a great thing for families, in particular," he added, "because you aren't having to hand out $20 bills to everyone and send them off to get what they want."
The contactless ordering and payment system was an integral part of the process of the Mother Road Market reopening after the lockdown in early spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We knew, because of the all precautions needed to try to keep this virus from spreading, that we would have to rethink a lot of things about how we do business," Thompson said.
The market had originally worked with another company to create a contact-free order and payment system that went into operation in June.
"We liked the team we were working with a lot, but unfortunately, the product itself wasn't doing what we wanted," Thompson said. "It wasn't as intuitive as it could have been, and there were some glitches that came up.
"When you are relying on technology to help you interact with your customers, you want it to work flawlessly," he said. "You also want it to be as simple and straightforward to use as possible because a lot of people might not be that comfortable with technology."
The Bbot system, Thompson said, has met those requirements. It's also helped give the Mother Road Market an unexpected boost.
Thompson said that since implementing the Bbot system, the market's weekly sales have steadily increased. September sales increase an average of 48% compared with August numbers, and early October sales increased over September's by an average of 54%.
"It's made a real difference for us and for the local businesses here in the market," Thompson said.
The contact-free ordering system can be accessed at motherroadmarket.menu.
