Contact-free ordering proves boon for Mother Road Market

"It's a great thing for families, in particular," he added, "because you aren't having to hand out $20 bills to everyone and send them off to get what they want."

The contactless ordering and payment system was an integral part of the process of the Mother Road Market reopening after the lockdown in early spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We knew, because of the all precautions needed to try to keep this virus from spreading, that we would have to rethink a lot of things about how we do business," Thompson said.

The market had originally worked with another company to create a contact-free order and payment system that went into operation in June.

"We liked the team we were working with a lot, but unfortunately, the product itself wasn't doing what we wanted," Thompson said. "It wasn't as intuitive as it could have been, and there were some glitches that came up.

"When you are relying on technology to help you interact with your customers, you want it to work flawlessly," he said. "You also want it to be as simple and straightforward to use as possible because a lot of people might not be that comfortable with technology."