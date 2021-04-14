Cons return with launch of Tulkon, new science fiction and fantasy convention

“There were no autograph hound lines,” he said. “You were there to learn about writers and artists and meet people you haven’t seen in years. That’s really what we wanted to get back to.”

Dixon said he and con chairman Scott Richardson have talked about bringing back the community aspect of cons. Dixon attended his first con (Trek Expo) in 1989 and was hooked immediately. He and Richardson, in separate interviews, talked about how they looked forward to old-school cons because they provided opportunities to interact with the same people over and over again.

“Back then, your home con was this once-a-year kind of special event that you went to that you planned for all year,” Richardson said. “We could have a conversation there and, 365 days later when you roll around to the next year, you and I walk in the door and we pick up on that same conversation that we had a year ago, like we never missed a beat. There was always something special about those kind of shows to me. Now it very much seems like convention and fandom is a lifestyle as opposed to part of your life. That’s one of those things I really hope to accomplish is to bring that sort of special-ness back to the community.”

Fantasy/sci-fi cons are a bit of a different animal than other cons in that they tend to be more literary-centric.