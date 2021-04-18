Concerts coming back to Tulsa, venues talk changes and future live music events

Tulsa’s biggest concert venues have been muted for more than a year.
What’s that sound? Music is coming back.
On Thursday, April 29, the River Spirit Casino Resort is scheduled to host Air Supply. The Australian soft rock duo, whose body of work includes eight top-10 singles, will perform at River Spirit’s concert venue, Paradise Cove, and, ideally, the show could be a gateway to the safe return for concerts elsewhere in the city.
BOK Center, Paradise Cove, Hard Rock Live, Osage Casino’s Skyline Event Center and the Tulsa Theater (formerly Brady Theater) have been mostly dormant since COVID-19 shut down the concert industry in March 2020.
Cain’s Ballroom has, for the sake of social distancing, operated at 10% percent venue capacity since an initial shutdown. Some music artists, trying to maximize the situation, have performed two shows per night at the historic honky tonk.
Though the Air Supply show will mark Paradise Cove’s first on-sale-to-the-public concert since the pandemic’s arrival, the venue has hosted the Oak Ridge Boys, the Bellamy Brothers and Tracy Lawrence for shows that were described as VIP, invitation-only events.
“They were to reward our better customers and we had those acts booked already,” Pat Crofts, CEO of Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos, said. “Instead of rescheduling them, we went ahead with them and invited some of our better customers.”
The invitation-only shows provided River Spirit with opportunities to see how things worked at Paradise Cove with a 50% venue capacity. Seats were taped off to limit capacity and tables and chairs were set up on the floor level, but Crofts does not expect tables and chairs to be the new normal.
Said Crofts about the limited seating configuration: “There will be sets of seating, like two seats together or four seats together, and they will tape off two or four and mix them around to where people are not right directly in front of one another or side by side with other people. But they are in groups of either two or four, so a couple can come or four people can come and sit together, but if they do that, an equal number of seats next to them and behind them will also be taped off so we don’t go over the 50% capacity.”
The Air Supply show also will be at 50% capacity. “But at least we are back in business,” Crofts said. “We’ve got all kinds of top-name acts booked throughout the rest of the year, but most of them are waiting until we can get completely open until they start touring again.”
Crofts said many tours are trying to get back on full track by June. He hopes conditions permit Paradise Cove to get back to, or close to, full capacity in June.
BOK Center, the city’s largest concert facility, hasn’t hosted a concert event since a Brantley Gilbert show Feb. 22, 2020, and a Trolls Live! tour stop Feb. 29, 2020. KISS was scheduled to perform March 12, 2020, but that show was the first of many BOK Center events to be rescheduled or postponed because of COVID-19.
Tickets are on sale for BOK Center’s next scheduled concert, a June 17 Justin Bieber show. For the first time since the pandemic’s arrival, a new concert event has been announced. On April 7, Eric Church said he will make a BOK Center tour stop Feb. 19, 2022. See an attachment to this story for a statement from BOK Center pertaining to the future of live music events there.
The next scheduled concert event at Hard Rock Live (formerly the Joint) is an Aug. 18 Clint Black show, according to hardrockcasinotulsa.com. The venue last hosted live music events when Casey Donahew played there Feb. 29, 2020 and when a free Prince tribute, the Purple Xperience, was made available to One Star Rewards card holders March 11, 2020.
“Our commitment to responsible hospitality remains our top priority as we look to resume our concert schedule and debut Hard Rock Live later this year,” said a statement from the Hard Rock management team that was provided to the Tulsa World.
“Currently, we’re targeting late summer for a possible opening date, but we’re continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation in order to maximize the safety of our guests.”
Concluding, the statement said, “We can’t wait to bring back iconic artists to the Tulsa music scene and celebrate our venue’s ACM Award for ‘Casino of the Year — Theater’ with all of our guests when the lights come back on. In the meantime, we hope Tulsa will join us as we continue to showcase local live music at several of our property’s smaller stages such as Riff’s, Track 5 and Amp Bar.”
Prior to the pandemic, Skyline Event Center hosted comedian Marlon Wayans on Feb. 29, 2020. Skyline Event Center recently announced a return of live events that included an ESPN fight and a Ted Nugent concert. The Nugent show is being pushed to 2022.
In response to questions about a possible return to live music and factors being weighed, Byron Bighorse said The Revivalists have been scheduled in November.
“We may have other live music options book before then, but as of right now, that will be the first live concert for the year,” the CEO of Osage Casinos said.
Bighorse said venue layout and capacity will be determined as the event date gets closer to ensure the protection and well-being of all those involved. “We are excited for this upcoming concert and return to the live music that everyone loves,” he said.
Tulsa Theater’s climactic pre-shutdown event featured cast members from “Napoleon Dynamite” March 14, 2020. It may be the fall before live entertainment events return there.
Chad Rodgers of Cain’s Ballroom said Cain’s will continue at 10% capacity (180 people) through May 8, when Kyle Nix has two shows scheduled. Afterward, Cain’s will sell general admission tickets for standing guests and will operate with a maximum capacity of 500.
“Then we plan to play it by ear and see how things go,” Rodgers said.
Here’s a question concert-goers may have: Will I be safe?
The question was pitched to Crofts.
“I think they will,” he said, indicating that temperature checks will take place at the door and everyone is required to wear masks when they walk through the casino.
“Once they sit down at a slot machine or at a restaurant or something, they can remove the mask. But we are still doing all of our safety protocols. They are still 100% in effect at this time.’
Crofts reminded that River Spirit invested in an AtmosAir air purification system that was installed at the casino.
“That has really been a godsend,” he said. “Not only does it purify and scrub all the air. It has also taken all the smoke out of the air in our smoking section, so people love it. And we still have got hand wipes all over and hand sanitizers and, all of the hard surfaces, they all are being wiped down every couple of hours, so all of the safety protocols are currently in place and that’s one of the reasons we are only going at 50% right now is to maintain distance and everything like that. I would certainly go. I wouldn’t hesitate going at all.”
Concerts are coming back to Tulsa