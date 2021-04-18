Concerts coming back to Tulsa, venues talk changes and future live music events

The invitation-only shows provided River Spirit with opportunities to see how things worked at Paradise Cove with a 50% venue capacity. Seats were taped off to limit capacity and tables and chairs were set up on the floor level, but Crofts does not expect tables and chairs to be the new normal.

Said Crofts about the limited seating configuration: “There will be sets of seating, like two seats together or four seats together, and they will tape off two or four and mix them around to where people are not right directly in front of one another or side by side with other people. But they are in groups of either two or four, so a couple can come or four people can come and sit together, but if they do that, an equal number of seats next to them and behind them will also be taped off so we don’t go over the 50% capacity.”

The Air Supply show also will be at 50% capacity. “But at least we are back in business,” Crofts said. “We’ve got all kinds of top-name acts booked throughout the rest of the year, but most of them are waiting until we can get completely open until they start touring again.”

Crofts said many tours are trying to get back on full track by June. He hopes conditions permit Paradise Cove to get back to, or close to, full capacity in June.