Conan, 'Star Wars' and a homecoming: Q&A with comic industry legend Roy Thomas

“Some of the pros in attendance during those two days, beside my newly inaugurated self, were Otto Binder, Gardner Fox, Mort Weisinger, Bill Finger, Muphy Anderson, Gil Kane, Nelson Bridwell and James Warren. I took part in a ‘fans-and-pros’ panel ... representing fandom, actually.

As someone who worked alongside Stan Lee at Marvel and as the person who succeeded him as editor in chief, you’re a link to an amazing creative period in pop culture history. You were probably too busy juggling an enormous workload to give much thought to how significant these characters and their stories would someday become?

“I always felt the comic books were significant in their own way, only that the world hadn’t caught up to us yet, which had some advantages, because they largely left us alone to do our own thing. Yes, I felt that, both at DC (which had the Julie Schwartz books, etc.) and at Marvel (where I saw Stan Lee, a man pretty much in control of what he wanted to do and how he wanted to do it, and turning out exciting and literate comics with artists such as Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, et al.) where the comics were in the midst of a new Golden Age, after the stale years of the latter 1950s in particular.