'Comics As Art' exhibition in OKC includes Tulsa, Broken Arrow creators

Comics, or sequential art, is a powerful and complex storytelling medium that has a global reach and can be used to tell any type of story.

A news release said for the second year, “Comics As Art” will recognize the “amazing” talent that exists in Oklahoma’s statewide comics community. The 2021 edition includes creators from Tulsa and Broken Arrow.

“Comics As Art” is a juried exhibition in Oklahoma City’s Paseo Arts District celebrating the medium of comics and Oklahoma’s growing community of illustrators, writers and other creators.

Hosted by Literati Press Bookshop and The Paseo Plunge, "Comics As Art" opens Sept. 3 from 6-9 p.m. and continues throughout the month, featuring framed, finished comic book pages from Oklahoma creators in the Paseo Plunge Gallery.

The 2021 jury of John Eric Osborn, Colin Ingersol and Greg White announced the selections for the second Comics As Art show:

• "Astounding Tales" by Raymond Griffith (Norman) & Jake Scott Cohen

• "Buffer" by Clayton Tuttle (Broken Arrow)

• "Dani Doomsday" by Ray Claxton (Norman) & Sebastián Piriz

• "For God and Country" by Kathryne Wood (Midwest City)