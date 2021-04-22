 Skip to main content
Comic series written by Tulsa author R.A. Jones gains acclaim
Comic series written by Tulsa author R.A. Jones gains acclaim

R.A. Jones

R.A. Jones is the co-writer of an award-winning new comic series, Divinity. Tulsa World file

 Tulsa World file

Divinity, a comic book series co-written by Tulsa author R.A. Jones, was selected as the best new comic series of 2020 by the Independent Creator Awards.

Jones said the original concept and plot line for Divinity came from Barb Kaalberg, who is listed as the book’s creator, co-writer and inker. He did some tweaking of the plot and wrote scripts for each issue.

What’s the book about? The life of Divinity Gray, 11, changes forever after the suspicious death of her parents. Marine Sgt. Zach Gray, an older brother she barely knows, becomes her guardian, but when he discovers Divinity’s mysterious healing powers, their lives take a dangerous turn. With the help of a few friends, Zach and Divinity must go on the run to keep Divinity – and her powers – out of the hands of an evil cabal.

Divinity can be ordered at silverlinecomics.com.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

