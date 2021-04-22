Comic series written by Tulsa author R.A. Jones gains acclaim

Jones said the original concept and plot line for Divinity came from Barb Kaalberg, who is listed as the book’s creator, co-writer and inker. He did some tweaking of the plot and wrote scripts for each issue.

What’s the book about? The life of Divinity Gray, 11, changes forever after the suspicious death of her parents. Marine Sgt. Zach Gray, an older brother she barely knows, becomes her guardian, but when he discovers Divinity’s mysterious healing powers, their lives take a dangerous turn. With the help of a few friends, Zach and Divinity must go on the run to keep Divinity – and her powers – out of the hands of an evil cabal.