Comic Heather McMahan brings 'Farewell Tour' to PAC

Heather McMahan is not in any hurry to say goodbye to the limelight. The comedian, actress and social media sensation set off on what she termed her "Farewell Tour" in 2019.

The tour took a hiatus when COVID-19 put a temporary end to public gatherings. But now that theaters are hosting shows, and audiences are getting out in search of laughs, McMahan is back on the road with her "Farewell Tour."

The self-described "high-functioning hot mess" will be in Tulsa this week, performing at 8 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

McMahan, an Atlanta native, has amassed more than 600,000 followers to her Instagram account, where her videos about the ups and downs of life have created an avid fan base.

She has appeared in the hit romantic comedy "Love Hard" on Netflix, has co-hosted "The Today Show" on NBC, and oversees the podcast "Absolutely Not!"

In an interview with US magazine, McMahan said of her stand-up show, “It’s a joyful show. I’m poking fun at myself. It is just a night of cheetah print and sequins and giggles. And we just dig through it — all the uncomfortable things we went through last year, we peel back the layers of that and just dive in. And for me, comedy is if something makes you uncomfortable, let’s talk about it. If you get into it and you talk about the dark, heavy (stuff), that’s when you can live in the light.”

Tickets are $33-$76. 919-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.