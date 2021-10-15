 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Comedian Taylor Tomlinson coming to Tulsa
0 Comments

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson coming to Tulsa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Taylor Tomlinson

Taylor Tomlinson is coming to Cox Business Convention Center.

 Courtesy, Taylor Tomlinson

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson’s tour will bring her to Tulsa’s Cox Business Convention Center for a Friday, Jan. 28 performance.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at coxcentertulsa.com.

Forbes named Tomlinson, 27, to its 2021 class of “30 under 30.” Tomlinson’s first hour-long Netflix special debuted in 2020. The Washington Post called it “your favorite quarantine watch.”

A news release announcing the Tulsa tour stop said Tomlinson has sold out 17 shows in the first three weeks of her tour.

Featured video:

Tulsa World's James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk National Fiddler Hall of fame, the pilot who inspired a major character in the musical Come From Away, and all things “Halloween,” the film series, with bits about the Pryor Comic Con and King Burrito.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coldplay will stop making records after 12th album

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News