Comedian Taylor Tomlinson coming to Tulsa

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson’s tour will bring her to Tulsa’s Cox Business Convention Center for a Friday, Jan. 28 performance.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at coxcentertulsa.com.
Forbes named Tomlinson, 27, to its 2021 class of “30 under 30.” Tomlinson’s first hour-long Netflix special debuted in 2020. The Washington Post called it “your favorite quarantine watch.”
A news release announcing the Tulsa tour stop said Tomlinson has sold out 17 shows in the first three weeks of her tour.
Jimmie Tramel
