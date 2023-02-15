Comedian Josh Wolf is heading to Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa for a night of comedy on May 11, a press release states.

Wolf is a comedian, actor and New York Times best-selling author known for his work as a television host and as a writer on E!'s "Chelsea Lately" and "After Lately," the release continues.

His most recent work includes a weekly podcast with Freddy Prinz Jr. and his 2019 standup comedy special "Father of the Year" that has earned him over 900 thousand YouTube subscribers, the release reads.

Tickets are available now at Cain's box office and online starting at $29, the release states.