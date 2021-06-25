 Skip to main content
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias announces River Spirit tour stop
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias announces River Spirit tour stop

Gabriel Iglesias

Gabriel Iglesias is returning  to the River Spirit Casino Resort. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

 Tom Gilbert

Gabriel Iglesias will perform Aug, 27 at The Cove, the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue.

One of America’s most successful stand-up comedians, Iglesias has been on stage for sold-out concerts around the world. A news release announcing the show said he is one of the most-watched comedians on YouTube with over half a billion views and the release said he has more than 19 million fans across social media.

Iglesias is the star and executive producer of “Mr.Iglesias,” a Netflix original comedy series. In addition to the series, he penned a deal with Netflix to release his next two stand-up comedy specials.

Tickets can be purchased at riverspirittulsa.com.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

