Comedian Gabriel Iglesias announces River Spirit tour stop

Gabriel Iglesias will perform Aug, 27 at The Cove, the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue.

One of America’s most successful stand-up comedians, Iglesias has been on stage for sold-out concerts around the world. A news release announcing the show said he is one of the most-watched comedians on YouTube with over half a billion views and the release said he has more than 19 million fans across social media.

Iglesias is the star and executive producer of “Mr.Iglesias,” a Netflix original comedy series. In addition to the series, he penned a deal with Netflix to release his next two stand-up comedy specials.

Tickets can be purchased at riverspirittulsa.com.

The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 17

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.