Comedian Craig Ferguson coming to the Hard Rock in October

Craig Ferguson brings his signature stand-up to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Saturday, October 8 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $29.50 and go on sale July 29.

Ferguson is a Grammy-nominated. Peabody and Emmy award-winning actor, writer, producer, director and comedian. He was the host of the "Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson" on CBS for 10 years.

With a diverse career that encompasses film, television and the stage, Ferguson has achieved notable success on the North American comedy circuit and has performed to sold-out theaters all across the country.

