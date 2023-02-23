Carlos Mencia will be showcasing his "No Hate, No Fear" comedy tour at the River Spirit Casino Resort on April 27, a news release states.

After making his debut at the famous Los Angeles comedy club, The Laugh Factory, Mencia began pursuing comedy full time, the release reads.

Since then, He has become "known for his raw and unfiltered style of comedy, which he has showcased to great success on comedy stages, and in television and movies," the release continues.

Mencia has also appeared on television shows such as "In Living Color," "The Arsenio Hall Show" and "An Evening at the Improv," the release adds.

The comedy show starts at 8 p.m. in the casino's The Cover theater, the release states. Tickets are on sale now.