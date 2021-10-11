 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Come on down to 'Price is Right Live' at BOK Center
0 Comments

Come on down to 'Price is Right Live' at BOK Center

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Price is Right

"The Price is Right" stage show is coming to BOK Center.

BOK Center announced it will play host to “The Price is Right Live” stage show Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15 and will be available online at bokcenter.com.

“The Price Is Right Live” is a sell-out interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “come on down” and play classic games made famous by the iconic game show “The Price is Right.” Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and, of course, a new vehicle.

“The Price is Right” is network television’s No. 1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in TV history.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lizzo struggled to embrace her naturally curly hair

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News