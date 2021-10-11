Come on down to 'Price is Right Live' at BOK Center

BOK Center announced it will play host to “The Price is Right Live” stage show Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15 and will be available online at bokcenter.com.

“The Price Is Right Live” is a sell-out interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “come on down” and play classic games made famous by the iconic game show “The Price is Right.” Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and, of course, a new vehicle.

“The Price is Right” is network television’s No. 1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in TV history.

