College friendship, tragedy leads to book for Oklahoma author

I still thought I was a little crazy in the back of my mind and maybe I was wasting my time, but then literally the day I signed my publishing contract I got my first real job offer out of the blue, and I didn’t even apply for that job. That felt like confirmation I was doing what I was supposed to be doing. I didn’t know why, and still don’t understand sometimes, but for some reason God wanted me to share this story I was given.

What do you hope is the “takeaway” for those who read the book?

Not to spoil the ending of my own book, but I conclude by telling people that I want to hear their stories, and I really do mean that. Obviously, I do hope that my story helps someone and gives them faith, but I learned that even my story could impact someone else, and I wish others would realize that, too.