Cody Canada, honored by soon-to-be-released tribute album, headed to Tulsa for Cain's Ballroom shows

Now? In the COVID-19 era, Canada appreciates just having a gig, albeit one with social distancing and safety measures in place. He said Cain’s has done a “wonderful” job of finding a way to stage shows safely during the pandemic: “I miss people being right up in our face at Cain’s, but when we played there back in October, that’s the way it should be done until we can get back to normal.”

Maybe Canada will treat attendees to his soon-to-be-released single, “Shut Up and Sing.” He said he went political for one song and this is it. Tired of division? Him too.

“This song is about how I couldn’t have my own opinion,” he said. “I had to listen to everybody else’s opinion. They kept telling me to shut up and sing and that was irritating, so I wrote a song called ‘Shut up and Sing.’ It’s a rock ‘n’ roller. It’s not a slow one.”

The fact that Canada and the music of Cross Canadian Ragweed (disbanded in 2010) have reached tribute territory could mean (A) he is getting old and (B) the band produced worthwhile material. Canada said the getting old part is “100% accurate.”

Canada had performed at many past tributes and initially was reluctant to be honored with a tribute. When he relented, he indicated he did not want it to be a Ragweed reunion.