Cody Canada, honored by soon-to-be-released tribute album, headed to Tulsa for Cain's Ballroom shows

Forgiveness has obviously occurred.
Never mind the smelly catfish hidden in a tour vehicle and never mind a dose of stink bait in the face, the band Reckless Kelly willingly took part in a 2020 tribute show to honor Cody Canada and the music of Cross Canadian Ragweed.
A long-ago prank war between Cross Canadian Ragweed and Reckless Kelly was entertaining stuff. So, too, was the music of Cross Canadian Ragweed, a born-in-Oklahoma band that played its way to prominence amid the Red Dirt movement.
Let’s talk about the music first.
The body of work crafted by Canada and Cross Canadian Ragweed was judged to be so significant that MusicFest — an annual festival that brings Texas and Americana music to the ski resort of Steamboat, Colorado — decided the band deserved a proper salute. Tribute shows are synonymous with MusicFest. In January 2020, festival favorites like Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, Stoney LaRue, Reckless Kelly and Casey Donahew teamed up to provide the salute.
You can hear it even if you weren’t among the thousands in attendance.
Performances were recorded for an album (“The Years: A MusicFest Tribute to Cody Canada & The Music of Cross Canadian Ragweed”) that will be unleashed by Texas label Right Ave on Jan. 8 (digital release date) and Jan. 22 (CD and vinyl release date). The album is available for pre-order.
Want to hear Canada live? He is scheduled to perform on back-to-back nights at Cain’s Ballroom. Cody Canada & The Departed will close out 2020 by teaming up with Jamie Lin Wilson and Waves on New Year’s Eve. Canada will return to the historic venue to usher in 2021 with a Jan. 1 Hangover Ball featuring Bowen, Wilson, B.J. Barham, Mike McClure and others. The Jan. 1 show is sold out. For tickets to the New Year’s Eve event, go to cainsballroom.com.
There’s a connection between the Hangover Ball and MusicFest. Canada said he and his wife started the Hangover Ball 20 years ago so they could make enough coin to continue on to Colorado for the festival. The Hangover Ball was launched in Amarillo and was relocated to Lubbock and Oklahoma City before settling into Cain’s Ballroom beginning in 2010. Has it really been that long since the first Hangover Ball at Cain’s? Time flies.
“I got tired of people telling me it was going to,” he said. “Then one day I wake up and both of my kids are shaving. It’s just weird. That’s fast.”
Cain’s Ballroom was special for Canada before the Hangover Ball connection. Cross Canadian Ragweed recorded a live album (“Live and Loud at Cain’s Ballroom”) there in 2006. Canada said he feels at home there, which is what he always wanted. He mentioned that, if he and his band mates had ever made it to the “gigantic superstar” level, they would have preferred to play three or four nights at Cain’s instead of playing the BOK Center.
Now? In the COVID-19 era, Canada appreciates just having a gig, albeit one with social distancing and safety measures in place. He said Cain’s has done a “wonderful” job of finding a way to stage shows safely during the pandemic: “I miss people being right up in our face at Cain’s, but when we played there back in October, that’s the way it should be done until we can get back to normal.”
Maybe Canada will treat attendees to his soon-to-be-released single, “Shut Up and Sing.” He said he went political for one song and this is it. Tired of division? Him too.
“This song is about how I couldn’t have my own opinion,” he said. “I had to listen to everybody else’s opinion. They kept telling me to shut up and sing and that was irritating, so I wrote a song called ‘Shut up and Sing.’ It’s a rock ‘n’ roller. It’s not a slow one.”
The fact that Canada and the music of Cross Canadian Ragweed (disbanded in 2010) have reached tribute territory could mean (A) he is getting old and (B) the band produced worthwhile material. Canada said the getting old part is “100% accurate.”
Canada had performed at many past tributes and initially was reluctant to be honored with a tribute. When he relented, he indicated he did not want it to be a Ragweed reunion.
“Unfortunately, the blood is too bad there to do anything about it,” he explained. “If you want to honor the songs, that’s fabulous.”
After the tribute? Canada said he couldn’t have asked for a better one. “Man, what a great time.”
Canada said more about being complimented with a tribute in a statement that accompanies this story.
Let’s wrap up where we started by revisiting Cross Canadian Ragweed’s prank war with Reckless Kelly.
To get highlights of the prank war, read Oklahoma author Josh Crutchmer’s 2020 book “Red Roots Music: Born in Oklahoma, Raised in Texas, at Home Anywhere.”
Friendships survived despite the gags. Canada once pranked Dierks Bentley by pretending to smash his guitar (it was a replica) on stage. Of all the shows they did together, that’s the one people talk about, according to Canada. One of Canada’s sons is named Dierks. The other is named Willy. Willy was named after Reckless Kelly’s Willy Braun. He said Reckless Kelly is “family.”
“There was a lot of stuff we did to each other back then,” Canada said, adding that the prank war started when, as the book revealed, a wrapped-in-a-towel catfish was placed in Reckless Kelly’s van. Retaliation led to escalation.
“The funniest thing about that whole thing was they had a separate bank account where they would set money aside just so they could go above and beyond on the pranks,” Canada said. “When I look on it now, we think, ‘What a waste of money.’”
Or maybe it wasn’t a waste. The memories are priceless
“Man, I had so much fun doing all that,” Canada said, adding that there were times when the guys in Cross Canadian Ragweed wanted him (the instigator) to cool it because it was getting uncomfortable to play with Reckless Kelly and who knows what’s going to happen next.
Late in the prank war, Braun sabotaged Canada’s microphone with stink bait. Canada, after discovering what had happened, sought revenge.
“I shoved the stink bait up his nose and it went in his nose and in his mouth and he had to fly to California without a shower,” Canada said. “I’m not going to lie. For about a month there, he didn’t talk to me. I thought, well, that’s it.”
And that was the end of it — the war, not the relationship.
“It was starting to wind down anyway,” Canada said. “I’ll never forget the last Ragweed cruise we did. I told Willy, I said, ‘Man, one of these days we are going to have to stop because my band mates, they are not mad, but they can’t relax. Willy said, ‘Well partner, I’ve got to be honest with you. I’m starting to get too old for this (stuff). Let’s just call it a day buddy. Shall we?’ So we called it a day on that cruise.”
Jamie Oldaker items will be on display at OKPOP