'CODA' sweeps awards at Sundance Film Festival

“CODA,” the first of 14 films screened in Tulsa as part of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, was a big winner at the festival, capturing the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award in the U.S. dramatic film category.

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival, staged annually in Utah, was different than any other. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision was made to make festival films available on an online platform and to show films at satellite sites around the country. Tulsa’s Circle Cinema was among the sites. Festival films also were shown at the Admiral Twin Drive-In.

On Jan. 28, the opening day of the festival, Tulsa’s Sundance partnership began with a 7 p.m. screening of “CODA.” The festival concluded Feb. 2, and winners were announced in a ceremony hosted by actor and comedian Patton Oswalt.

What’s “CODA” about? As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents. The cast includes Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant and Marlee Matlin.