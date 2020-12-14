 Skip to main content
CMT schedules special in memory of Charley Pride

CMT schedules special in memory of Charley Pride

Charley Pride

President George H. Bush embraces country singer Charley Pride on stage during a 1990 event. Pride died Saturday at the age of 86. AP Photo/Bob Daugherty

 Jimmie Tramel

CMT will air a special to celebrate the life of country music trailblazer and legend Charley Pride, who died Saturday of COVID-19 complications. He was 86.

Pride’s family and close friends will hold a private wake and memorial in Dallas this week. A public celebration of life memorial ceremony will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to The Pride Scholarship at Jesuit College Preparatory School, St. Phillips School and Community Center, any local food bank or the charity of your choice.

“CMT Remembers Charley Pride,” scheduled for broadcast 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, will honor the life and legacy of one of the most influential, decorated and impactful country artists in the history of the genre, according to a news release.

The special will feature three decades of interviews and commentary from Pride blended alongside archival footage of his greatest hits and most memorable performances.

The half-hour event will follow the Country Music Hall of Famer from his humble beginnings in Mississippi to his rise to CMA Entertainer of the Year with an unprecedented string of hits. Despite facing pervasive racism throughout this career, Pride’s perseverance and unmatched talent transcended generations, broke down barriers and blazed a new path for black country artists.

The special will include appearances and footage from some of Pride’s closest friends, colleagues, and admirers, including Darius Rucker, Loretta Lynn, Merle Haggard, Tim McGraw, Shania Twain and more, alongside his family -- wife Rozene, son Dion, sister Maxine and his brother Joe.

Encore presentations of the special will be shown at 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17 and at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

