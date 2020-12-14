CMT schedules special in memory of Charley Pride

CMT will air a special to celebrate the life of country music trailblazer and legend Charley Pride, who died Saturday of COVID-19 complications. He was 86.

Pride’s family and close friends will hold a private wake and memorial in Dallas this week. A public celebration of life memorial ceremony will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to The Pride Scholarship at Jesuit College Preparatory School, St. Phillips School and Community Center, any local food bank or the charity of your choice.

“CMT Remembers Charley Pride,” scheduled for broadcast 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, will honor the life and legacy of one of the most influential, decorated and impactful country artists in the history of the genre, according to a news release.

The special will feature three decades of interviews and commentary from Pride blended alongside archival footage of his greatest hits and most memorable performances.