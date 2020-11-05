CMA Awards will open with Charlie Daniels tribute

ABC announced that the 54th Annual CMA Awards will open with Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Jenee Fleenor, Ashley McBryde and Brothers Osborne performing a multi-song opening tribute to the late Charlie Daniels.

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will host the Nov. 11 awards show. It was previously announced that trailblazing country music legend Charley Pride will receive the 2020 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the show.

Daniels, who died July 6, had history in Tulsa. His band, the Jaguars, was a regular at the Fondalite Club in the 1960s. He was married here in 1964 and his son was born at Hillcrest Hospital in 1965. The Tulsa World wrote about his Tulsa ties in July.

Also, Little Big Town will pay tribute to Kenny Rogers and Jon Pardi will honor Joe Diffie, an Oklahoma music artist who died of complications from COVID-19 in March.

For more information about “The 54th Annual CMA Awards,” visit CMAawards.com and follow CMA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.