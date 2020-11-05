CMA Awards will open with Charlie Daniels tribute

ABC announced that the 54th Annual CMA Awards will open with Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Jenee Fleenor, Ashley McBryde and Brothers Osborne performing a multi-song opening tribute to the late Charlie Daniels.
Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will host the Nov. 11 awards show. It was previously announced that trailblazing country music legend Charley Pride will receive the 2020 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the show.
Daniels, who died July 6, had history in Tulsa. His band, the Jaguars, was a regular at the Fondalite Club in the 1960s. He was married here in 1964 and his son was born at Hillcrest Hospital in 1965. The Tulsa World wrote about his Tulsa ties in July.
Also, Little Big Town will pay tribute to Kenny Rogers and Jon Pardi will honor Joe Diffie, an Oklahoma music artist who died of complications from COVID-19 in March.
For more information about “The 54th Annual CMA Awards,” visit CMAawards.com and follow CMA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Prairie Brewpub's Skittles' Sour
Pawsitively adorable: Meet 57 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love
Teddy
Ariel
Mr. Frederickson
Sheba
Sable
Fisher
Toby
Spanky
Mr. Heckles
Little Mama
Oakley
Lemmy
Moscato
Cleo
Wallace
Millie
Giana
Sammie
Archie
Allan
Star
Tallulah
Nila
Dean
Samus
Brownie
Johnny
Bonnie
Percy
Coco
Carlos
Georgie
Sativa
Breezy
Harold
Lupen
Thelma
Pink Floyd
Buster
Diego
Dora
Eleanor
Jazzy
Boo
Thunder
Rocco
Samson
Shelby
Gypsy
Nash
Gizmo
Percy
Pudge
Delilah
Markie
Bruno
Buddy
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!