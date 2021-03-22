 Skip to main content
Closed midtown Goldie's site sold; First Watch shutters all Oklahoma sites

date 2021-03-22

Closed midtown Goldie's site sold; First Watch shutters all Oklahoma sites

Goldie’s Patio Grill, which has been been a part of Tulsa’s hamburger scene since 1962, has permanently closed its location at 4401 E. 31st St.

The location closed, along with the other Goldie’s in the Tulsa area, when the coronavirus pandemic prompted the shutdown of all public venues.

However, according to a spokesperson for company, the landlord who owned the building on 31st Street decided to sell the building.

The Goldie’s at 5200 S. Lewis Ave. remains closed because of plumbing issues caused by the recent cold weather.

The Goldie’s at 6121 E. 61st St. is the only one in operation in Tulsa, offering dine-in and carryout service. Three other locations, in Broken Arrow, Owasso and Pryor, are also open. For more go to goldies.com

White Lion to serve traditional English dinner

Roast beef on Sunday has long been a tradition in the British Isles, one which Tulsa’s White Lion Pub will honor with a special Traditional English Dinner, 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at the pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave.

The pub will offer staggered seating times to accommodate as many guests as social distancing will allow. Staff members will be wearing masks.

In addition to the roast, the menu will include Yorkshire pudding, as well as mashed potatoes with English gravy, carrots, turnips and Brussels sprouts. Dessert will be an apple sponge pudding with custard.

Cost is $29.95 per person (tax, gratuity and all adult beverages not included). Must be 21 to attend.

Reservations are required; call 918-491-6533 during normal business hours (after 4 p.m. Tuesday thru Saturday).

First Watch closes all Oklahoma sites

The two Tulsa locations, as well as the lone Oklahoma City outlet, of First Watch, a Florida-based chain specializing in upscale breakfast and lunch dishes, have closed.

Eleni Kouvatsos, director of public relations and communications for First Watch, said in an email that the Tulsa locations were “owned by a local franchisee, and we’re unable to share information about their closure.”

The Tulsa locations were at 8178 S. Lewis Ave., and 8104 E. 68th St. First Watch’s Lewis location, the first to open in Oklahoma, debuted in 2004, with the Memorial location opening in 2011.

Make a date for

the Melting PotThe Melting Pot, 300 Riverwalk Terrace in Jenks, wants to return a bit of romance to people’s lives, now that people are a little more comfortable with getting out and about as COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

To that end, the restaurant offers a special “Thursdate” menu, designed for couples to share, that will be available each Thursday evening.

The four-course meal will be served in an intimate space, adorned with rose petals and candles. The menu includes a choice of cheese fondue, choice of salad, a premium entree and the restaurant’s signature Sparkling Chocolate Fondue for dessert. Cost is $48.95 per person (lobster can be added to an entree for an additional $12).

The restaurant also offers a selection of special cocktails to accompany the meal. Reservations are required: 918-299-8000, meltingpot.com.

Arby’s Guest Appreciation Day March 25

Arby’s restaurants throughout the Tulsa area will be offering the fast-food chain’s signature Classic Roast Beef sandwich for $1 on Thursday, March 25.

The offer is to mark the franchise’s Guest Appreciation Day.

Randy Bates, Vice President of Marketing for the Flynn Restaurant Group, which owns most Arby’s restaurants in Green Country, said, “We love creating a day to celebrate our guests and their families who enjoy our food as much as we do. It’s also a great opportunity to bring in new guests to try some of our amazing menu additions.”

