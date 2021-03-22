Closed midtown Goldie's site sold; First Watch shutters all Oklahoma sites

In addition to the roast, the menu will include Yorkshire pudding, as well as mashed potatoes with English gravy, carrots, turnips and Brussels sprouts. Dessert will be an apple sponge pudding with custard.

Cost is $29.95 per person (tax, gratuity and all adult beverages not included). Must be 21 to attend.

Reservations are required; call 918-491-6533 during normal business hours (after 4 p.m. Tuesday thru Saturday).

First Watch closes all Oklahoma sites

The two Tulsa locations, as well as the lone Oklahoma City outlet, of First Watch, a Florida-based chain specializing in upscale breakfast and lunch dishes, have closed.

Eleni Kouvatsos, director of public relations and communications for First Watch, said in an email that the Tulsa locations were “owned by a local franchisee, and we’re unable to share information about their closure.”

The Tulsa locations were at 8178 S. Lewis Ave., and 8104 E. 68th St. First Watch’s Lewis location, the first to open in Oklahoma, debuted in 2004, with the Memorial location opening in 2011.

Make a date for