Closed midtown Goldie's site sold; First Watch shutters all Oklahoma sites

Goldie’s Patio Grill, which has been been a part of Tulsa’s hamburger scene since 1962, has permanently closed its location at 4401 E. 31st St.
The location closed, along with the other Goldie’s in the Tulsa area, when the coronavirus pandemic prompted the shutdown of all public venues.
However, according to a spokesperson for company, the landlord who owned the building on 31st Street decided to sell the building.
The Goldie’s at 5200 S. Lewis Ave. remains closed because of plumbing issues caused by the recent cold weather.
The Goldie’s at 6121 E. 61st St. is the only one in operation in Tulsa, offering dine-in and carryout service. Three other locations, in Broken Arrow, Owasso and Pryor, are also open. For more go to goldies.com
White Lion to serve traditional English dinner
Roast beef on Sunday has long been a tradition in the British Isles, one which Tulsa’s White Lion Pub will honor with a special Traditional English Dinner, 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at the pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave.
The pub will offer staggered seating times to accommodate as many guests as social distancing will allow. Staff members will be wearing masks.
In addition to the roast, the menu will include Yorkshire pudding, as well as mashed potatoes with English gravy, carrots, turnips and Brussels sprouts. Dessert will be an apple sponge pudding with custard.
Cost is $29.95 per person (tax, gratuity and all adult beverages not included). Must be 21 to attend.
Reservations are required; call 918-491-6533 during normal business hours (after 4 p.m. Tuesday thru Saturday).
First Watch closes all Oklahoma sites
The two Tulsa locations, as well as the lone Oklahoma City outlet, of First Watch, a Florida-based chain specializing in upscale breakfast and lunch dishes, have closed.
Eleni Kouvatsos, director of public relations and communications for First Watch, said in an email that the Tulsa locations were “owned by a local franchisee, and we’re unable to share information about their closure.”
The Tulsa locations were at 8178 S. Lewis Ave., and 8104 E. 68th St. First Watch’s Lewis location, the first to open in Oklahoma, debuted in 2004, with the Memorial location opening in 2011.
Make a date for
the Melting PotThe Melting Pot, 300 Riverwalk Terrace in Jenks, wants to return a bit of romance to people’s lives, now that people are a little more comfortable with getting out and about as COVID-19 restrictions are eased.
To that end, the restaurant offers a special “Thursdate” menu, designed for couples to share, that will be available each Thursday evening.
The four-course meal will be served in an intimate space, adorned with rose petals and candles. The menu includes a choice of cheese fondue, choice of salad, a premium entree and the restaurant’s signature Sparkling Chocolate Fondue for dessert. Cost is $48.95 per person (lobster can be added to an entree for an additional $12).
The restaurant also offers a selection of special cocktails to accompany the meal. Reservations are required: 918-299-8000, meltingpot.com.
Arby’s Guest Appreciation Day March 25
Arby’s restaurants throughout the Tulsa area will be offering the fast-food chain’s signature Classic Roast Beef sandwich for $1 on Thursday, March 25.
The offer is to mark the franchise’s Guest Appreciation Day.
Randy Bates, Vice President of Marketing for the Flynn Restaurant Group, which owns most Arby’s restaurants in Green Country, said, “We love creating a day to celebrate our guests and their families who enjoy our food as much as we do. It’s also a great opportunity to bring in new guests to try some of our amazing menu additions.”
Killers of the Flower Moon: All of our coverage here
Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon," which will begin shooting soon in Oklahoma, will be based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name.
Set in 1920s Oklahoma, “Killers of the Flower Moon” depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation. The string of brutal crimes came to be known as the Reign of Terror.
The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.
Follow all of our coverage here:
"Killers of the Flower Moon" will be shot in Oklahoma, and production crews have been seen surveying buildings in downtown Pawhuska, according to reports.
Why would a 15-year Los Angeles resident relocate to Oklahoma City? Richard Janes was among panelists during a recent discussion about Oklahoma being a new "it state" for filmmaking.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' filmmaker Martin Scorsese admits the pandemic actually had some benefits for his upcoming movie.
Extras are needed for the Martin Scorsese film, which will be shot in Oklahoma.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" is expected to begin shooting in 2021. An OETA documentary series is taking a look at events that will be depicted in the film.
Tulsa-based health information exchange awarded federal COVID grant amidst uncertainty about state's own HIE effort
"Killers of the Flower Moon," a star-studded film adaptation of the bestselling book based in Oklahoma, will begin filming in the Pawhuska area in 2021, according to a published report by the official news outlet of the Osage Nation.
According to a story in the Hollywood industry trade publication Deadline on its website, the deal is close to being finalized, and it will make "Flower Moon" an Apple original film that will be distributed into theaters by Paramount.
The winner would spend a day on the movie's set with DiCaprio, his co-star Robert De Niro and the director, Martin Scorsese, and attend the film's premiere as well.
Filming on "Killers of the Flower Moon" was scheduled to begin in the Pawhuska area this spring, but all film productions have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a new interview with a French publication, Scorsese talked of "Killers of the Flower Moon" starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and "Native American actors."
The Oklahoma Film and Music Office officially confirmed on Wednesday that “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set to film in Oklahoma this year — and that this major motion picture will have a major impact on the state economy.
Evidence of the Pawhuska-area shoot, in the form of pre-production activities, will become more apparent starting next week, as crew members for the Martin Scorsese-directed, Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie begin turning up for a variety of jobs.
Martin Scorsese, while location scouting, posts photos from Osage County
Scorsese's production team comes to Pawhuska to scout 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Most of the world is buzzing about Martin Scorsese's new movie "The Irishman," but it's his next movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon," set in Oklahoma and filming in the state, that has the attention of locals.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' movie production hiring Osage County residents: artisans, construction workers, hair stylists and more needed
Now the film is looking to fill crew positions from Osage County residents who have experience in a variety of jobs, according to a press release issued by the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture.
The casting call is for "individuals who are interested in appearing in the film as speaking actors or background extras to portray various Osage and other Native American roles," according to the office's website posting.
Members of the Osage Nation from the Grayhorse, Hominy and Pawhuska districts are invited for a first wave of casting for the feature film being directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert DeNiro.
Director Martin Scorsese, according to Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, said Robert DeNiro agreed to play the character of William Hale, one of the main characters in the book.
It turns out Scorsese visited a couple of more places in Osage County, and he posted photos to social media site Instagram that show him looking over possible filming spots.
On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures announced at a European film expo that it had reached a deal to finance and distribute the movie.
Academy Award prestige, box-office hits: Why a Scorsese-DiCaprio movie based on Oklahoma history is so important
Excitement will grow if any of the filming takes place in Oklahoma (reportedly as early as next summer) and what other stars end up in the cast.
Where will the movie be filmed next year? Here is what people connected to the project are saying.
Where will the movie be filmed next year? Here is what people connected to the project are saying.
Scorsese, DiCaprio to rejoin for Oklahoma-set 'Killers of the Flower Moon' adaptation, according to Variety
The New York Times best-selling book set in 1920s Oklahoma is based on the killings of Osage citizens after oil was discovered on tribal land.
If you enjoy a murder mystery, and you like history, especially some that happened not that far away, you will enjoy “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a book by David Grann.
“Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” David Grann’s Edgar Award-winning best-seller about a series of murders in 1920s Osage County, has been selected for the Tulsa City-County Library’s “One Book, One Tulsa” community-wide reading initiative.
A hand-drawn map of Osage County in 1900 was recently discovered in a Fairfax attic and it has been donated, to be preserved, to the Osage Nation Museum, the oldest tribally owned museum in the country.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese reportedly adapting Oklahoma true-crime book 'Killers of the Flower Moon' into a movie
The project is based on the bestselling book by David Grann, a staff writer for the New Yorker and author of “The Lost City of Z.”
The oil boom that made the tribe one of the wealthiest in the world spawned a series of vicious murders, some of which remain unsolved.
Book review : "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI" by David Grann
In 1921, a boy hunting squirrels near Fairfax, Oklahoma, found the body of Anna Brown. She had been shot in the back of the head. At about the…
