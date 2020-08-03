Clark Youth Theatre was the big winner at the 2020 Tulsa Awards for Theater Excellence, winning top honors for Outstanding Production for its staging of “The Secret in the Wings” and taking the Outstanding Youth Production for the 12th straight year for “The Lion King Jr.”
The company earned a $10,000 cash award for Outstanding Production and $2,500 for Outstanding Youth Production.
Two other shows also earned cash awards. “I Have Before Me a Remarkable Document Given to Me by a Young Lady from Rwanda,” presented by World Stage Theatre, won $5,000 as runner-up for Outstanding Production. The original play “The Nostalgia Will Eat Itself,” a co-presentation of Heller Theatre Company and the Midwestern Theater Troupe, was named second runner-up and received $2,500.
The Tulsa Awards for Theater Excellence are underwritten by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
This year’s truncated theater scene, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, meant that 11 shows were up for consideration for TATEs — nine adult productions, two youth productions.
It also meant that, instead of a live event, the awards were announced via a prerecorded presentation that TATE facilitator, Jeremy Stevens, shared on multiple social media platforms.
John Cruncleton III, whose work as an actor, writer, director and technician has spanned more than 20 years, was recognized for his dedication to live theater in Tulsa with the Mary Kay Place Legacy Award.
Cruncleton co-founded the Midwestern Theater Troupe, which quickly established itself as a haven for quirky creativity, and he has worked with most local theater companies.
Erin Scarberry, director of Clark Youth Theatre where Cruncleton has been technical director since 2015, said in prepared remarks, “John has devoted his life to making art in Tulsa, all while marching to the beat of his own drum. He creates puppets, plays, characters, sets, lights, original music, and he can build anything you can possibly imagine out of foam.
“He has been a fixture in the Tulsa theater scene for just over 25 years, and during that time, he has opened the doors of The Nightingale Theater to countless artists, providing a financial alternative to more expensive venues,” Scarberry said in her comments. “His contributions to our community are immeasurable. Thank you for your boundless creativity and talents — writing stories, creating and performing characters, building puppets and props, and constructing environments for Tulsa actors to play in.”
As if to underline his versatility and abilities as a theater artist, Cruncleton was up for a total of seven TATEs this year and won four — three for “The Secret in the Wings” (Set Design and Décor, Sound Design and Outstanding Ensemble) and one for Outstanding Properties for “The Nostalgia Will Eat Itself.”
In all, Clark Youth Theatre was the evening’s big winner with a total of 12 TATEs.
“The Secret in the Wings,” a drama about how the fairy tales told to a young girl by a somewhat menacing baby sitter come disturbingly to life, took home six awards, including Outstanding Ensemble and Outstanding Direction by Scarberry.
“The Lion King Jr.” won three awards, including one for actor Ben Vargas. A third Clark show, “The Wolves,” about a year in the life of members of a girls’ soccer team, won three awards, all for acting (Outstanding Ensemble and individual awards to Taylor Terrell and Sophia Ricketts).
“The Secret in the Wings” and “The Wolves” were presented as part of the Clark Theatre Conservatory program, which was created in 2016 to give the company’s older participants the chance to perform more challenging work. As these productions often include adult performers, they were eligible for consideration for the Outstanding Production award.
“The Nostalgia Will Eat Itself,” John Fisher’s original drama about a Tinder date between video-game enthusiasts that devolves into a true horror story, also won six awards. In addition to its cash award, the production shared the award for Outstanding Original Play with David Blakely’s “The Deaths of Sybil Bolton” and was recognized for its marketing campaign, sound design, lighting design and properties.
World Stage Theatre’s production of “I Have Before Me a Remarkable Document…” earned five TATEs, including a unanimous choice by the adjudicators of Mecca Marie for Outstanding Lead Performance for her portrayal of a Rwandan refugee struggling to find justice for her murdered family.
Theatre North’s production of “The Face of Emmitt Till” received the inaugural Tyrone Wilkerson Award, which recognizes efforts to present plays that deal with social justice issues, and presents subject matter that may be unfamiliar to many.
The youth winner of the Tyrone Wilkerson Award was for Clark’s “The Lion King Jr.” This was presented as part of the company’s Penguin Project, in which Clark students work with youngsters dealing with various challenges to introduce them to live theater.
Theatre Tulsa’s production of Steve Martin’s surreal comedy “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” won two awards, including one for Thomas Hunt’s portrayal of Albert Einstein.
The company’s other production, “August: Osage County,” was nominated for a total of 19 possible awards but won none. Spotlight Children’s Theater’s production of “Peter and the Wolf,” the other nominee for Outstanding Youth Production, also came away empty-handed.