Claremore Hall of Fame seeking nominations

Nominations are being accepted for the Claremore Hall of Fame class of 2021.

Submissions must be accompanied by a 200-words-or-less background on the person being nominated.

The committee will be accepting nominations through April 6, according to Lou Flanagan, Claremore Hall of Fame committee chairperson. Anyone can nominate a citizen by letter or email.

To nominate a candidate, contact Wayne McCombs at the J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum by email (director@thegunmuseum.com) or by mail (P.O. Box 966, Claremore OK, 74018).

The purpose of the Claremore Hall of Fame is to honor past and present citizens of Claremore and Rogers County who have made contributions for the betterment of society.

“In the past years, we have received outstanding nominations from the people of Claremore and Rogers County,” Flanagan said. “There are so many people through the years that have contributed so much to our community. Once a person is nominated, their name remains on the list of nominees for future years.

Plaques of Hall of Fame members are displayed at the Claremore Conference Center and the electronic version is on display at the J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum. The 2021 Claremore Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in October.

