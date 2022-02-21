 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Claremore arms museum hosting annual BB marksmanship contest
Claremore arms museum hosting annual BB marksmanship contest

  Updated
Daisy

Boys look at a Daisy BB gun display at the J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum in Claremore in 2015. The museum will hold its annual marksmanship contest Feb. 26. 

 Tulsa World file

The J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum in Claremore will be the site of the 13th annual Jim Dry Daisy BB marksmanship contest 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.

The event was named for a Claremore man who was the nation’s top Daisy historian and gunsmith, according to a news release. Dry passed away in January.

“Jim Dry was a premier Daisy BB gun collector” Daisy Museum director Joe Murfin said in the release.

“He had a knowledge about the history, parts, workings and finishes of Daisy guns. Other collectors cited Jim and highly respected his opinions and his work. He could repair a Daisy gun and he could restore it to its original appearance or to maintain a vintage patina which both collectors and historians admire. Jim was both a gunsmith and an artist. Combine those talents and characteristics with his willingness and ability to communicate and to share his ideas and you have Jim Dry; a tremendous resource and friend within the Daisy collector community.”

Wayne McCombs, executive director of the J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum, called the marksmanship contest one of the high points of the year.

“All year through, visitors ask us when the next BB shooting contest will be held,” he said. “It’s very popular among the kids and adults, too.”

The contest will have three categories — youth through age 12, senior youth (ages 13-18) and adult. The youth and senior youth categories are free. The the cost for adults is $3.

Winners will receive a custom-made Daisy Red Ryder BB rifle.

“We consistently observe all fire arms safety rules,” the museum’s curator, Jason Schubert, said. “Each person that enters the shooting gallery has protective eyewear and a trained range assistant works with the children.”

Claremore High School Junior ROTC cadets will assist shooters on gun safety. Daisy BB rifles are provided for each participant.

The J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum is the world’s largest privately held arms museum. For more information, call 918-341-5707.

