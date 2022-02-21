Claremore arms museum hosting annual BB marksmanship contest

The J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum in Claremore will be the site of the 13th annual Jim Dry Daisy BB marksmanship contest 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.

The event was named for a Claremore man who was the nation’s top Daisy historian and gunsmith, according to a news release. Dry passed away in January.

“Jim Dry was a premier Daisy BB gun collector” Daisy Museum director Joe Murfin said in the release.

“He had a knowledge about the history, parts, workings and finishes of Daisy guns. Other collectors cited Jim and highly respected his opinions and his work. He could repair a Daisy gun and he could restore it to its original appearance or to maintain a vintage patina which both collectors and historians admire. Jim was both a gunsmith and an artist. Combine those talents and characteristics with his willingness and ability to communicate and to share his ideas and you have Jim Dry; a tremendous resource and friend within the Daisy collector community.”

Wayne McCombs, executive director of the J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum, called the marksmanship contest one of the high points of the year.