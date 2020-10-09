Circle Cinema's outdoor 'Nosferatu' screening will feature new live musical score

Here’s a film treat for the Halloween season:
Courtesy of Circle Cinema, world renowned musicians Brian Haas and Mike Dillon will provide a new live-and-improvised score during outdoor screenings of the 1922 silent horror classic “Nosferatu.”
The screenings will take place Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31. Seating is at 7:30 p.m. followed by the film at 8 p.m. Tickets ($20) are available at CircleCinema.org.
The event will take place in the back parking lot of Circle Cinema off Admiral Place and Gillette Avenue. “Nosferatu” will be shown on Circle Cinema’s new 20-foot outdoor screen. Seats will be socially distanced. Circle Cinema recommends bringing a blanket or coat.
A black-and-white silent-era masterpiece directed by F.W. Murnau, “Nosferatu” has an eerie, gothic feel. From his Transylvanian castle, the mysterious Count Orlok (portrayed by Max Schreck) looks to casts his shadow over a small German village. Schreck’s chilling performance as a vampire set the template for horror films that followed. The film runs 94 minutes and is not rated, but is suitable for ages 12 and up.
Haas is an award-winning pianist, composer, producer and arranger who, while studying music at the University of Tulsa, founded Jacob Fred Jazz Odyssey. In the last 24 years, Jacob Fred Jazz Odyssey has released 27 albums, toured Europe and the Americas on a constant loop, played many of the world’s biggest music festivals, received the Guinness Cork Award in Ireland and sold out prestigious U.S. clubs like Yoshi’s and The Blue Note.
The last three years have seen Haas touring, composing and recording with Matt Chamberlain (drummer for Tori Amos, Fiona Apple, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam) and The Nolatet, a band comprised of New Orleans legends. Nolatet’s new album comes out April 27 on Sony Red/MRI with an American Tour to follow.
How many music artists have been praised as a “punk rock provocateur,” “jazz vibraphone visionary” and “percussion virtuoso” in one sentence? Dillon has. Said a news release: “Whether through an affiliation with artists like Les Claypool, Brave Combo and Ani DiFranco, collaborations such as Garage A Trois, The Dead Kenny Gs and Critters Buggin or bands he’s fronted, including Billy Goat and Hairy Apes BMX, the Texas native has set his own standard for 25 years now.”
Jimmie Tramel
918-581-8389
Twitter: @JimmieTramel
