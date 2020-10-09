Circle Cinema's outdoor 'Nosferatu' screening will feature new live musical score

Here’s a film treat for the Halloween season:

Courtesy of Circle Cinema, world renowned musicians Brian Haas and Mike Dillon will provide a new live-and-improvised score during outdoor screenings of the 1922 silent horror classic “Nosferatu.”

The screenings will take place Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31. Seating is at 7:30 p.m. followed by the film at 8 p.m. Tickets ($20) are available at CircleCinema.org.

The event will take place in the back parking lot of Circle Cinema off Admiral Place and Gillette Avenue. “Nosferatu” will be shown on Circle Cinema’s new 20-foot outdoor screen. Seats will be socially distanced. Circle Cinema recommends bringing a blanket or coat.

A black-and-white silent-era masterpiece directed by F.W. Murnau, “Nosferatu” has an eerie, gothic feel. From his Transylvanian castle, the mysterious Count Orlok (portrayed by Max Schreck) looks to casts his shadow over a small German village. Schreck’s chilling performance as a vampire set the template for horror films that followed. The film runs 94 minutes and is not rated, but is suitable for ages 12 and up.