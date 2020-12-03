Circle Cinema will be among staging grounds for 2021 Sundance Film Festival

Health and safety will be a top priority. Masks will be mandatory at all times in adherence with city ordinance and Circle Cinema’s own code of conduct. Panel discussions, filmmaker Q&As, and other events related to the Festival will take place outdoors either drive-in style or with open-air distanced seating.

Film titles and showtimes will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets will go on sale Thursday January 7 with an exclusive pre-sale window for Circle Cinema Members. For information, go to https://www.circlecinema.org/sundance/.

The Sundance Festival site said this about doing things differently: "In 2021, we will offer an online platform featuring seven days of premieres, events, artist talks and cutting-edge XR exhibitions. We will also be partnering with independent cinema communities across the U.S. and beyond to safely host in-person events. From January 28 through February 3, adventurous audiences and indie film lovers everywhere will come together to be the first to discover and celebrate the bold, creative visions and exciting new talent that people will be talking about all year."

The Tulsa segment of the festival is being presented locally by Leigh and John Reaves, with collaborating sponsors Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts, and Culture, The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, and Hardesty Family Foundation.