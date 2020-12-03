Circle Cinema will be among staging grounds for 2021 Sundance Film Festival

The prestigious Sundance Film Festival, staged annually in Park City, Utah, is adapting to current events by bringing the festival to 20 cinemas across the United States, including Tulsa’s Circle Cinema.
From Jan. 28 through Feb. 2, Circle Cinema will be the official satellite screen for the Sundance Film Festival in Tulsa, and will serve as the only venue in several surrounding states. Twelve films will screen alongside programming from local directors and artists. The Admiral Twin has been secured as an additional venue for larger screenings.
“It is exciting for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival to come to Tulsa,” Circle Cinema programmer Chuck Foxen said. “This is America’s largest independent film festival. It’s a big deal for Circle Cinema and for Tulsa. I have attended the Festival in Utah for the last 10 years, and most of the major films that play at Circle Cinema are first seen at the Festival. This will be an opportunity for Oklahoma to see award-winning movies before anyone else, with added enrichment of filmmaker Q&As, panel discussions and more.”
Other potential locations include Philbrook Museum of Art, Gilcrease Museum, the University of Tulsa and OSU-Tulsa. This will allow for more seats per screening than Circle Cinema’s standard theaters while still maintaining social distancing through reduced seating capacity at partner venues.
Health and safety will be a top priority. Masks will be mandatory at all times in adherence with city ordinance and Circle Cinema’s own code of conduct. Panel discussions, filmmaker Q&As, and other events related to the Festival will take place outdoors either drive-in style or with open-air distanced seating.
Film titles and showtimes will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets will go on sale Thursday January 7 with an exclusive pre-sale window for Circle Cinema Members. For information, go to https://www.circlecinema.org/sundance/.
The Sundance Festival site said this about doing things differently: "In 2021, we will offer an online platform featuring seven days of premieres, events, artist talks and cutting-edge XR exhibitions. We will also be partnering with independent cinema communities across the U.S. and beyond to safely host in-person events. From January 28 through February 3, adventurous audiences and indie film lovers everywhere will come together to be the first to discover and celebrate the bold, creative visions and exciting new talent that people will be talking about all year."
The Tulsa segment of the festival is being presented locally by Leigh and John Reaves, with collaborating sponsors Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts, and Culture, The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, and Hardesty Family Foundation.
Finding victories: Tulsans express gratitude in 2020
Classics revisited: Test your knowledge about the best holiday movies
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!