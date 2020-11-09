Circle Cinema to host virtual screening of World War II documentary 'Apocalypse 45' on Veterans Day

Circle Cinema will host a Wednesday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day virtual screening of the World War II documentary film “Apocalypse ‘45.”

People can view the movie all day. Here are a link and directions, if needed: https://www.circlecinema.org/portfolio/apocolypse-45-virtual-screening-wed-nov-11-one-day-only/

“Apocalypse ‘45” recounts the end of World War II. Using never before seen restored footage and the voices of 24 men who lived through the war, the documentary highlights the experiences of the last of the “greatest generation.”

The film uses pristine raw, color film footage to tell a chilling narrative of the last months in the War in the Pacific. It documents events from the flag raising at Iwo Jima to the harrowing kamikaze attacks and vicious ground combat at Okinawa to the first test of the atomic bomb in the remote deserts of New Mexico.

